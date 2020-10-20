With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week six of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler had just one tackle (solo) in the Falcons' first win of the year, 40-23, over the Vikings.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal racked up six tackles, including five solo and two tackles for loss, against Minnesota.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): Powell returned two kicks for an average of 23.5 yards per return and three punts for a 12.0 yard average against the Vikings.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap had just one tackle (solo) in the Bengals 31-27 loss to the Colts.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland recorded two special teams tackles (one solo) in the Broncos' 18-12 win over New England.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson recorded two tackles in the victory against the Patriots, his former team.

Jeff Driskel (Denver Broncos): With Drew Lock in the lineup, Driskel returned to his backup role and did not record any stats.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis had four tackles (one solo) in the Lions' 34-16 win over the Jaguars.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Greenard did not record any stats in Week 6.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves had five tackles (all solo) in the Texans' 42-36 overtime loss to the Titans.

Trey Burton (Indianapolis Colts): Burton has been back in action for a couple weeks and stuffed the stat sheet Sunday. He caught four passes for 58 yards and a TD, had a one-yard rushing TD and recorded a tackle in the Colts' 31-27 victory over the Bengals.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan had one solo tackle for loss in the Jaguars' 34-16 loss to the Lions.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): After missing time due to a shoulder injury, Henderson returned to action this week and had a solid game. He recorded six tackles (four solo) against Detroit.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson had his best game of the year bringing in five catches for 69 yards in the Chiefs' 26-17 victory over the Bills.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend punted the ball twice on the night for an average of 40 yards.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson had one catch for eight yards in the Rams' 24-16 loss to the 49ers.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): After a career day last week, Polite did not record any stats in Week 6.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone and the Saints had a bye this week.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson and the Saints had a bye this week.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins and the Saints had a bye this week.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye had the play of the week and possibly the year with his interception against Miami (watch below). He also added two tackles (both solo) and a PBU in a 24-0 loss.