GatorsTerritory - Tracking the NFL Gators: Burton, Perine flash their versatility in week 8

With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week eight of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler recorded two tackles and a sack in the Falcons' 25-17 win over the Panthers.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal had another solid performance this week, recording seven tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in the Falcons' 25-17 win over the Panthers.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): Powell’s only stat recorded was a tackle on special teams in the Falcons' 25-17 win over the Panthers.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap was traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Seattle Seahawks, so he was not eligible to play this weekend.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland did not record any stats for the Broncos in week eight.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson recorded just one tackle in the Broncos' 31-30 win over the Chargers.

Jeff Driskel (Denver Broncos): With Drew Lock back in the lineup, Driskel went back to his backup role and because of that he did not record any stats.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis recorded a solo tackle in the Lions' 41-21 loss to the Colts.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Greenard and the Texans had a bye this week.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves and the Texans had a bye this week.

Trey Burton (Indianapolis Colts): Burton hauled in three catches for nine yards and ran the ball one time for a two-yard touchdown in the Colts' 41-21 win over the Lions.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan and the Jaguars had a bye this week.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson and the Jags had a bye this week.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson manufactured his best game of the year so far, catching four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 35-9 victory over the Jets.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend punted the ball three times on the night for an average of 40.7 yards but also completed a 13-yard pass off a fake punt.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson recorded 2 catches for 23 yards in the Rams' 28-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): Polite did not record any stats in the Rams' 28-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone recorded four tackles (two solo) in the Saints' 26-23 win over the Bears.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson had yet another good performance, recording nine tackles (eight solo), including two for loss, in the Saints' 26-23 win over the Bears.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins recorded four solo tackles, including one for loss, in the Saints' 26-23 win over the Bears.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye had three tackles (two solo) in the Jets' 35-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine had 8 carries for 27 yards to go along with two catches for six yards in the Jets' 35-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole totaled four tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup in the Jets' 35-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Quincy Wilson (New York Jets): Wilson did not record any stats in week eight.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden constructed a very good performance in the Steelers' 28-24 win over the Ravens, logging seven tackles, including six solo stops.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris had another solid performance by recording five tackles and a pass breakup in the 49ers' 37-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar notched four solo tackles and a pass breakup in the Seahawks' 37-27 win over the 49ers.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain did not record any stats during week eight.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic and Washington had a bye this week.

