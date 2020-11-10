With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week nine of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler was held out of the week nine due to a hamstring injury. The Falcons do have a bye next week, but it is unclear if Fowler will be able to return for Atlanta’s week 11 matchup.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal continues to perform well for the Falcons, recording five tackles (four solo) in the Falcons' 34-27 win over the Broncos.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): During the Falcons' 34-27 win over the Broncos, Powell logged one catch for nine yards that resulted in his first career touchdown reception, along with one rush for four yards and one punt return for 13 yards.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland was targeted just one time but did not record any stats.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson did not record any stats in the Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis was moved to the Lions' Injured Reserve/COVID-19 list with an illness. It's unclear how long it will take him to get cleared.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Greenard recorded his first stats of the year with three tackles in the Texans' 27-25 win over the Jaguars.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): During the Texans' 27-25 win over the Jaguars, Hargreaves recorded three tackles (two solo), one interception and a pass breakup before being forced to leave the game with a knee injury.

Trey Burton (Indianapolis Colts): Burton had just one catch for six yards in the Colts' 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan recorded two tackles in the Jaguars' 27-25 loss to the Texans.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson had a rough day but was still able to total four tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup in the Jaguars' 27-25 loss to the Texans.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson had a solid game, hauling in three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Panthers.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend punted the ball just one time for 36 yards in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Panthers.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson and the Rams had a bye this week.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): Polite and the Rams had a bye this week.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone recorded two tackles in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson recorded two tackles in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Bucs.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins recorded two solo tackles and two pass breakups in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Bucs.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye accounted for four tackles in the Jets' 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine logged six carries for 19 yards to go along with two catches for 19 yards in the Jets' 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole recorded two tackles in the Jets' 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden racked up five tackles (four solo) in the Steelers' 24-19 win over the Cowboys.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris constructed another solid performance, recording five tackles (four solo), including a half tackle for loss, in the 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Packers.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar led Seattle with six solo tackles in the Seahawks' 44-34 loss to the Bills.

Carlos Dunlap (Seattle Seahawks): Dunlap saw his first action as a Seahawk and made his presence felt, recording five tackles (three solo), three tackles for loss and a sack in the Seahawks' 44-34 loss to the Bills.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain was targeted two times in the game but did not record any stats.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic recorded seven tackles (two solo) in Washington’s 23-20 loss to the Giants.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.