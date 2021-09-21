Tracking the NFL Gators: Freddie Swain has career performance in week two
With the NFL season underway, Gators Territory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.
Here is your look at the UF alumni who recorded stats in week two.
Arizona Cardinals
Marco Wilson - Wilson recorded just one tackle in the Cardinals' 34-33 win over the Vikings.
Atlanta Falcons
Jonathan Bullard - Bullard recorded one tackle and a hit on the quarterback in the Falcons' 48-25 loss to the Buccaneers.
Dante Fowler Jr. - Fowler recorded three tackles (two solo), including a strip sack, in the Falcons' loss.
Kyle Pitts - Pitts has five catches on six targets for 73 yards in the Falcons' loss.
Cincinnati Bengals
Evan McPherson - McPherson went 2-of-2 on extra points and 1-of-1 on field goals in the Bengals' 20-17 loss to the Bears.
Dallas Cowboys
Keanu Neal - Neal recorded three solo tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Chargers.
Detroit Lions
Alex Anzalone - Anzalone manufactured a solid outing in week two with 10 tackles (eight solo) in the Lions' 35-17 loss to the Packers.
Green Bay Packers
T.J. Slaton - Slaton recorded just one solo tackle in the Packers' 35-17 win over the Lions.
Houston Texans
Vernon Hargreaves III - Hargreaves logged five tackles (four solo) in the Texans' 31-21 loss to the Browns.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Taven Bryan - Bryan had two tackles in the Jaguars' 23-13 loss to the Broncos.
CJ Henderson - Henderson had four tackles (three solo), including a tackle for loss, in the Jaguars' loss.
Lerentee McCray - McCray did not record any stats in week two.
Kansas City Chiefs
Demarcus Robinson - Robinson hauled in three catches on four targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 36-35 loss to the Ravens.
Tommy Townsend - Townsend punted the ball three times for an average of 45 yards in the Chiefs' loss.
Los Angeles Rams
Van Jefferson- Jefferson had one catch on three targets for 14 yards in the Rams' 27-24 win over the Colts.
New Orleans Saints
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Gardner-Johnson did not record any stats in week two.
New York Giants
Kadarius Toney - Toney did not record any stats in week two.
New York Jets
Marcus Maye - Maye constructed another solid performance, totaling six tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass breakup in the Jets' 25-6 loss to New England.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Haden - Haden did not record any stats in week two.
Seattle Seahawks
Carlos Dunlap - Dunlap did not record any stats in week two.
Freddie Swain - Swain had the best game of his young NFL career, recording five catches on five targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 33-30 loss to the Titans. He also ran the ball one time for five yards.
San Francisco 49ers
Marcell Harris - Harris had just one tackle in the 49ers' 17-11 win over the Eagles.
Tennessee Titans
Janoris Jenkins - Jenkins had another good game for the Titans, racking up six tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in a 33-30 win over the Seahawks.
Washington Football Team
Jon Bostic - Bostic had three tackles (two solo), including a tackle for loss, in Washington’s 30-29 win over the Giants.