Tracking the NFL Gators: Freddie Swain has career performance in week two

With the NFL season underway, Gators Territory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Here is your look at the UF alumni who recorded stats in week two.

Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson - Wilson recorded just one tackle in the Cardinals' 34-33 win over the Vikings.

Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Bullard - Bullard recorded one tackle and a hit on the quarterback in the Falcons' 48-25 loss to the Buccaneers.

Dante Fowler Jr. - Fowler recorded three tackles (two solo), including a strip sack, in the Falcons' loss.

Kyle Pitts - Pitts has five catches on six targets for 73 yards in the Falcons' loss.

Cincinnati Bengals

Evan McPherson - McPherson went 2-of-2 on extra points and 1-of-1 on field goals in the Bengals' 20-17 loss to the Bears.

Dallas Cowboys

Keanu Neal - Neal recorded three solo tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Chargers.

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone - Anzalone manufactured a solid outing in week two with 10 tackles (eight solo) in the Lions' 35-17 loss to the Packers.

Green Bay Packers

T.J. Slaton - Slaton recorded just one solo tackle in the Packers' 35-17 win over the Lions.

Houston Texans

Vernon Hargreaves III - Hargreaves logged five tackles (four solo) in the Texans' 31-21 loss to the Browns.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan - Bryan had two tackles in the Jaguars' 23-13 loss to the Broncos.

CJ Henderson - Henderson had four tackles (three solo), including a tackle for loss, in the Jaguars' loss.

Lerentee McCray - McCray did not record any stats in week two.

Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson - Robinson hauled in three catches on four targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 36-35 loss to the Ravens.

Tommy Townsend - Townsend punted the ball three times for an average of 45 yards in the Chiefs' loss.

Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson- Jefferson had one catch on three targets for 14 yards in the Rams' 27-24 win over the Colts.

New Orleans Saints

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Gardner-Johnson did not record any stats in week two.

New York Giants

Kadarius Toney - Toney did not record any stats in week two.

New York Jets

Marcus Maye - Maye constructed another solid performance, totaling six tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass breakup in the Jets' 25-6 loss to New England.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Haden - Haden did not record any stats in week two.

Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap - Dunlap did not record any stats in week two.

Freddie Swain - Swain had the best game of his young NFL career, recording five catches on five targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 33-30 loss to the Titans. He also ran the ball one time for five yards.

San Francisco 49ers

Marcell Harris - Harris had just one tackle in the 49ers' 17-11 win over the Eagles.

Tennessee Titans

Janoris Jenkins - Jenkins had another good game for the Titans, racking up six tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in a 33-30 win over the Seahawks.

Washington Football Team

Jon Bostic - Bostic had three tackles (two solo), including a tackle for loss, in Washington’s 30-29 win over the Giants.