GatorsTerritory - Tracking the NFL Gators: Gardner-Johnson fills up stat sheet in week 10 win

With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week 10 of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler was placed on IR with a hamstring injury and it's unsure if he will be able to return this season.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal and the Falcons had a bye this week.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): Powell and the Flacons had a bye this week.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland did not record any stats for the Broncos in week 10.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson did not record any stats in the Broncos' 37-12 loss to the Raiders.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis was moved to the Lions' Injured Reserve/COVID-19 list with an illness and it is unclear how long it will take him to get cleared.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Greenard recorded three tackles, including a half tackle for loss, in the Texans' 10-7 loss to the Browns.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves recorded six tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss in the Texans' 10-7 loss to the Browns.

Trey Burton (Indianapolis Colts): Burton hauled in three catches for 24 yards in the Colts' 34-17 win over the Titans.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan did not record any stats for the Jaguars in their 24-20 loss to the Packers.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson recorded three solo tackles and a pass breakup in the Jaguars' 24-20 loss to the Packers.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson and the Chiefs had a bye this week.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend and the Chiefs had a bye this week.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson recorded one catch for 15 yards in the Rams' 23-16 win over the Seahawks.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): Polite had just one tackle in the Rams' 23-16 win over the Seahawks.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone did not record any stats in week 10.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson filled up the stat sheet in the Saints' 27-13 win over the 49ers, recording eight tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass breakup.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Saints' 27-13 win over the 49ers.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye and the Jets had a bye in week 10.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine and the Jets had a bye this week.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole and the Jets had a bye this week.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden recorded four tackles (three solo) and three pass breakups in the Steelers' 36-10 win over the Bengals.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris did not have any tackles but recovered two fumbles in the 49ers' 27-13 loss to the Saints.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar was sidelined for the Seahawks' week 10 matchup with a sore knee.

Carlos Dunlap (Seattle Seahawks): After having a nice start to his Seahawks career in week nine, Dunlap had just one hit on the QB in this week's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain hauled in three catches for 37 yards in the Seahawks' 23-16 loss to the Rams.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Washington’s 30-27 loss to the Lions.

