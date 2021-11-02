Tracking the NFL Gators: Greenard and Zuniga log sacks in week eight

Week eight of the NFL season saw several former Gators produce solid performances.

Jonathan Greenard continues to get after the quarterback, recording yet another sack this past weekend, while Jabari Zuniga was able to record his first-career sack as well.

Which additional UF alumni turned heads this past week? We break it all down.

Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson - Wilson recorded three solo tackles and a forced fumble in the Cardinals' 24-21 loss to the Packers.

Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Bullard - Bullard recorded four tackles (one solo) in the Falcons' 19-13 loss to the Panthers.

Dante Fowler Jr. - Fowler has missed the last couple of weeks for the Falcons.

Kyle Pitts - Pitts had just two catches on six targets for 13 yards in the Falcons' loss.

Carolina Panthers

CJ Henderson - Henderson did not play in the Panthers' week eight win.

Cincinnati Bengals

Evan McPherson - McPherson went 4-of-4 on extra points and made his only field goal attempt in the Bengals' 34-31 loss to the Jets.

Dallas Cowboys

Keanu Neal - Neal had just one tackle in limited snaps on defense, but the Cowboys recorded the victory over the Vikings by the score of 20-15.

Denver Broncos

Tyrie Cleveland - Cleveland had one special teams tackle in the Broncos' 17-10 win over Washington.

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone - Anzalone had four tackles (three solo) in the Lions' 44-6 loss to the Eagles.

Green Bay Packers

T.J. Slaton - Slaton had just one tackle in the Packers' 24-21 win over the Cardinals.

Houston Texans

Jonathan Greenard - Greenard continues to have a big season, as he has recorded a sack in all but one game he has played in this year, including one in week eight.

He recorded three solo tackles that included one for loss, one sack and a pass breakup in the Texans' 38-22 loss to the Rams.

Vernon Hargreaves III - Hargreaves had one of his better statistical games of the year, recording seven tackles (six solo) in the Texans' loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan - Bryan had just one tackle in the Jaguars' 31-7 loss to the Seahawks.

Lerentee McCray - McCray recorded one tackle in Jacksonville's loss.

Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson - Robinson had one catch on one target for 18 yards in the Chiefs' 20-17 win over the Giants.

Tommy Townsend - Townsend punted the ball four times for an average of 50.8 yards, with each of them being downed inside the 20.

Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson - Jefferson recorded three catches on six targets for 88 yards in the Rams' 38-22 win over the Texans.

New Orleans Saints

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Gardner-Johnson manufactured a solid game against the defending champs, recording six tackles (five solo), one interception and a pass breakup in the Saints' 36-27 win over the Bucs.

New York Giants

Kadarius Toney - Toney had four catches on five targets for 26 yards but also completed one pass on his only attempt for 19 yards in the Giants' 20-17 loss to the Chiefs.

New York Jets

Jarrad Davis - Davis saw his first action of the year for the Jets and recorded three solo tackles in their 34-31 win over the Bengals.

Marcus Maye - Maye recorded five solo tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the Jets' win.

Lamical Perine - Perine received his first carry of the year and it was his only one of the day, going for three yards.

Jabari Zuniga - Zuniga also saw his first action of the year for the Jets, logging three tackles (one solo), his first-career sack and a forced fumble in the Jets' victory.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Haden - Haden recorded two solo tackles and a pass breakup in the Steelers' 15-10 win over the Browns.

Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap - Dunlap had just one solo tackle in the Seahawks' 31-7 win over the Jags but added two pass breakups as well.

Freddie Swain - Swain did not record any offensive stats but did return one punt for 20 yards in the Seahawks' win.

San Francisco 49ers

Marcell Harris - Harris produced his best game of the year, racking up seven total tackles, including one for loss and a sack, in the 49ers' 33-22 win over the Bears.

Tennessee Titans

Janoris Jenkins - Jenkins had four tackles (three solo) in the Titans' 34-31 win over the Colts in overtime.

Washington Football Team

Jon Bostic - Bostic was sidelined with an injury about a month ago, and it looks like he could miss the remainder of the season.