GatorsTerritory - Tracking the NFL Gators: Jachai Polite records first career sack in week 5

With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week five of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler recorded two tackles and two hits on the QB in the Falcons' 23-16 loss to the Panthers.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal made his presence felt in week five after being held out the week prior, totaling seven tackles (five solo) in the Falcons' 23-16 loss to the Panthers.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): During the Falcons' 23-16 loss to the Panthers, Powell returned two kicks for an average of 23.5 yards per return and one punt for three yards.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap recorded a sack in the Bengals' 27-3 loss to the Ravens.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland and the Broncos had a bye this week.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson and the Broncos had a bye this week.

Jeff Driskel (Denver Broncos): Driskel and the Broncos had a bye this week.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis and the Lions had a bye this week.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Though he did not record any stats, Greenard played in week five.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves recorded three tackles (two solo) and two pass breakups in the Texans' first win of the year over the Jaguars.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan recorded three tackles (two solo), including one for loss, in the Jaguars' 30-14 loss to the Texans.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson missed the Jaguars' game against the Texans due to a shoulder injury.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson had two catches for a total of two yards in the Chiefs' 40-32 loss to the Raiders.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): During the Chiefs' 40-32 loss to the Raiders, Townsend punted the ball five times for an average of 48.8 yards, including a long of 67 yards.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson did not record any stats in the Rams' 30-10 victory over Washington.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): Polite played just four snaps in the Rams' 30-10 win over Washington but recorded three solo tackles, including his first career sack and a tackle for loss.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone totaled six tackles (two solo) in the Saints' 30-27 win over the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson recorded two solo tackles in the Saints' 30-27 win against the Chargers.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins has not played the last two weeks due to both an illness and a shoulder injury.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye recorded five tackles (three solo), including a half tackle for loss, in the Jets' 30-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine returned two kicks for an average of 11 yards in the Jets' 30-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole recorded three solo tackles and a pass breakup in the Jets' 30-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Quincy Wilson (New York Jets): Wilson was back in action during week five, but it seemed like the Jets were trying to ease him back into action as he only saw the field on special teams. He did not record any stats.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden racked up four solo tackles and a pass breakup in the Steelers' 38-29 victory over the Eagles.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris did not record any stats in the 49ers' week five loss to the Dolphins.

Jordan Reed (San Francisco 49ers): Reed was placed on IR with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar had a solid performance in the Seahawks' 27-26 win over the Vikings, recording four tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain hauled in two catches for 14 yards in the Seahawks' 27-26 win over the Vikings.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic continues to have a very good season in 2020, accumulating five tackles (two solo) in Washington’s 30-10 loss to the Rams.

