Tracking the NFL Gators: Jaguars' Taven Bryan logs career-best performance

Week nine of the NFL season saw several former Gators manufacture solid performances for their respective teams.

Taven Bryan recorded the first multi-sack game of his career, getting to the quarterback twice, while Kansas City's Tommy Townsend boomed punts for an average of 56.8 yards.

Which additional UF alumni turned heads this past week? We break it all down.

Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson - Wilson recorded four tackles (one solo) in the Cardinals' 31-17 win over the 49ers.

Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Bullard - Bullard did not play in the Falcons' 27-25 win over the Saints.

Dante Fowler Jr. - Fowler has missed the last couple of weeks for the Falcons.

Kyle Pitts - Pitts hauled in three catches on seven targets for 62 yards in the Falcons' win.

Carolina Panthers

CJ Henderson - Henderson did not play again this week for the Panthers.

Cincinnati Bengals

Vernon Hargreaves III - Hargreaves was released by the Texans and claimed by the Bengals this week.

Evan McPherson - McPherson went 1-of-1 on extra points and made his only field goal attempt in the Bengals' 41-16 loss to the Browns.

Dallas Cowboys

Keanu Neal - Neal returned to form this week, recording six tackles (five solo) and one tackle for loss in the Cowboys' 30-16 loss to the Broncos.

Denver Broncos

Tyrie Cleveland - Cleveland did not record any stats in week nine.

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone - Anzalone and the Lions had a bye in week nine.

Green Bay Packers

T.J. Slaton - Slaton produced his best performance of the year, recording four tackles (three solo) in the Packers' 13-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Houston Texans

Jonathan Greenard - Greenard logged his first game this year without a sack but did record three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the Texans' 17-9 loss to the Dolphins.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan - Bryan had what was likely the best game of his career and was virtually unblockable, recording two solo tackles, including two for loss, and two sacks in the Jaguars' 9-6 win over the Bills.

Lerentee McCray - McCray did not record any stats in the Jags' week nine win.

Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson - Robinson had one catch on one target for two yards in the Chiefs' 13-7 win over the Packers.

Tommy Townsend - Townsend had a phenomenal game for the Chiefs, punting the ball a total of six times for an average of 56.8 yards per punt and downing five inside the 20-yard line.

Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson - Jefferson recorded three catches on seven targets for 41 yards in the Rams' 28-16 loss to the Titans.

New Orleans Saints

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Gardner-Johnson had two tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup in the Saints' 27-25 loss to the Falcons.

New York Giants

Kadarius Toney - Toney had just one catch on one target for nine yards and ran the ball once for negative yardage in the Giants' 23-16 win over the Raiders.

New York Jets

Jarrad Davis - Davis recorded just two tackles in the Jets' 45-30 loss to the Colts.

Marcus Maye - Maye had six tackles (two solo) in the Jets' loss.

Lamical Perine - Perine did not record any stats in the Jets' loss.

Jabari Zuniga - Zuniga did not record any stats in the Jets' week nine loss.

Pittsburgh Ste+elers

Joe Haden - Haden logged just one solo tackle and a pass breakup in the Steelers' 29-27 win over the Bears.

Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap - Dunlap and the Seahawks had a bye this week.

Freddie Swain - Swain and the Seahawks had a bye this week.

San Francisco 49ers

Marcell Harris - Harris did not record any stats in the 49ers' week nine loss to the Cardinals.

Tennessee Titans

Janoris Jenkins - Jenkins racked up five tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup in the Titans' 28-16 win over the Rams.

Washington Football Team

Jon Bostic - Bostic was sidelined with an injury roughly a month ago, and it looks like he could miss the remainder of the season.