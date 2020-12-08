With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week 13 of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler had just one solo tackle in the Falcons' 21-16 loss to the Saints.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal had seven tackles (four solo), including one for loss, in the Falcons' 21-16 loss to the Saints.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): Powell recorded one catch for nine yards to go along with two punt returns for an average of six yards in the Falcons' 21-16 loss to the Saints.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland had one catch for 11 yards to go along with three kick returns for an average of 25.7 yards in the Broncos' 22-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson recorded just one tackle in the Broncos' 22-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis recorded two solo tackles in the Lions' 34-30 win over the Bears.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Greenard had just one hit on the quarterback in the Texans' 26-20 loss to the Colts.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves recorded five tackles (four solo) in the Texans' 26-20 loss to the Colts.

Trey Burton (Indianapolis Colts): Burton had one catch for 11 yards in the Colts' 26-20 win over the Texans.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan did not record any stats in the Jaguars' 27-24 overtime loss to the Vikings.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson was placed on IR with a groin injury and it's unknown how long he will be out for.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson hauled in two catches for 39 yards in the Chiefs' 22-16 win over the Broncos.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend punted the ball three times for an average of 37.3 yards in the Chiefs' 22-16 win over the Broncos.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson caught four passes for 27 yards in the Rams' 38-28 victory over the Cardinals.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): The Rams waived Polite earlier this week.

Antonio Callaway (Miami Dolphins): Callaway did not record any stats in week 13.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone recorded three tackles (two solo) and a tackle for loss in the Saints' 21-16 win over the Falcons.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson did not have any tackles but did record a pass breakup in the Saints' 21-16 win over Falcons.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins sat out this week due to a knee injury and it’s unclear if he will be able to return to play this weekend.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye had three tackles (two solo), two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in the Jets' 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine was placed on IR with a high-ankle sprain and it's unknown if he will be able to return this season.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole was placed on IR with a shoulder injury.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Since I posted the last update, the Steelers have played twice.

In the Steelers' week 12 game that took place on Dec. 2 against the Ravens, Haden recorded two solo tackles, including one for loss, a pass breakup and an interception he returned for a touchdown.

This week, Haden had four tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter due to an apparent concussion.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris had just one tackle in the 49ers' 34-24 loss to the Bills.

Jordan Reed (San Francisco 49ers): Reed recorded two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 34-24 loss to the Bills.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar remains on IR due to a sore knee and it’s unclear when he will be able to return.

Carlos Dunlap (Seattle Seahawks): Dunlap had just one tackle in the Seahawks' 17-12 loss to the Giants.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain was targeted just one time but did not have a catch in the game. However, he did return three kicks for an average of 22 yards during the Seahawks' 17-12 loss to the Giants.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic manufactured a big-time performance this week, recording 10 tackles (four solo), one pass breakup and the game-clinching interception as Washington handed the Steelers their first loss of the season.

