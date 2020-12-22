With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory continues to update you on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week 15 of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler did not record any stats in week 15.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal recorded seven solo tackles and a pass breakup in the Falcons' 31-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): Powell had two catches for five yards and one punt return for four yards in the Falcons' 31-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland did not record any stats in week 15.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson was placed on IR with a torn ACL.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Lions' 46-25 loss to the Titans.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Greenard did not record any stats in the Texans' 27-20 loss to the Colts.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves had an excellent game in the Texans' 27-20 loss to the Colts, recording eight solo tackles and a pass breakup.

Trey Burton (Indianapolis Colts): Burton hauled in one catch for eight yards in the Colts' 27-20 win over the Texans.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan had just one tackle in the Jaguars' 40-14 loss to the Ravens.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson was placed on IR with a groin injury and it is unknown how long he will be out for.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson had two catches for 27 yards in the Chiefs' 32-29 win over the Saints.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend punted the ball six times for an average of 40.5 yards in the Chiefs' 32-29 win over the Saints.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson did not record any stats in week 15.

Antonio Callaway (Miami Dolphins): Callaway was waived by the Dolphins on Monday.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone had just one tackle in the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson had four tackles (two solo) and three pass breakups in the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins had six tackles (four solo) in the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye had six tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in the Jets' first win of the year and 23-20 victory over the Rams.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine was placed on IR with a high-ankle sprain and it is unknown if he will be able to return this season.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole was placed on IR with a shoulder injury.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden had two solo tackles and a pass breakup in the Steelers' 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris recorded three solo tackles in the 49ers' 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.

Jordan Reed (San Francisco 49ers): Reed had two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar remains on IR due to a sore knee and it’s unclear when he will be able to return.

Carlos Dunlap (Seattle Seahawks): Dunlap recorded one sack in the Seahawks' 20-15 win over Washington.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain recorded one catch for three yards in the Seahawks' 20-15 win over the Washington Football Team.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic recorded six tackles (three solo) in Washington’s 20-15 loss to the Seahawks.

