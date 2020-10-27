With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler recorded three tackles, including one for loss, in the Falcons' 23-22 loss to the Lions.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal had a monster performance on Sunday, recording 11 tackles (10 solo), two tackles for loss and a sack in the Falcons' 23-22 loss to the Lions.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): Powell returned four kicks for an average of 19.5 yards in the Falcons' 23-22 loss to the Lions.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap’s only stat in the Bengals' 37-34 loss to the Browns was a hit on the QB.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland was targeted once but did not have any stats in the Broncos' 43-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson recorded just one tackle in the Broncos' 43-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Jeff Driskel (Denver Broncos): With Drew Lock back in the lineup, Driskel went back to his backup role and because of that, he did not record any stats.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis recorded two solo tackles in the Lions' 33-22 win over the Falcons.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Greenard did not record any stats in week seven.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves recorded three solo tackles in the Texans' 35-20 loss to the Packers.

Trey Burton (Indianapolis Colts): Burton and the Colts had a bye this week.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan recorded two tackles, 1.5 for loss and a half sack in the Jaguars' 39-29 loss to the Chargers.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson manufactured another solid performance, recording eight tackles (five solo) in the Jaguars' 39-29 loss to the Chargers.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson hauled in just one catch for four yards in the Chiefs' 43-16 win over the Broncos.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend punted the ball three times on the night for an average of 44.3 yards, including one punt that was downed on the one-yard line.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson recorded one catch for 14 yards in the Rams' 24-10 win over the Bears.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): Polite’s defensive snaps did go up this week, but he failed to record any stats in the Rams' 24-10 win over the Bears.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone recorded four tackles (three solo), including 1.5 for loss, in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson recorded five solo tackles and a pass breakup n the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins recorded three solo tackles in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye constructed another excellent performance, recording 10 tackles (five solo) in the Jets' 18-10 loss to the Bills.

La'Mical Perine (New York Jets): In the Jets' 18-10 loss to the Bills, Perine recorded 11 carries for 39 yards and his first career touchdown, along with two catches for 16 yards.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole totaled five tackles (four solo) in the Jets' 18-10 loss to the Bills .

Quincy Wilson (New York Jets): Wilson did not record any stats in week seven.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden had a very good game in week seven, logging seven tackles (four solo), including one for loss, and a pass breakup in the Steelers' 27-24 win over the Titans.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris manufactured his best game of the year in the 49ers' 33-6 victory over the Patriots, recording six tackles, including five solo stops.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar racked up six tackles, including one for loss, in the Seahawks' 37-34 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): During the Seahawks' 37-34 overtime loss to the Cardinals, Swain was targeted just one time on the night with no catches.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic recorded six tackles (four solo) in Washington’s 25-3 win over the Cowboys.

