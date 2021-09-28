Tracking the NFL Gators: Marco Wilson produces strong outing in week three

Week three of the NFL season saw several former Gators construct solid performances, including Jonathan Greenard, who logged his first game action of the season and took full advantage of it.

Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson - Wilson produced the best game of his young NFL career, recording six tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble in the Cardinals' 31-19 win over the Jaguars.

Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Bullard - Bullard recorded just one tackle in the Falcons' 17-14 win over the Giants.

Dante Fowler Jr. - Fowler had three tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and a forced fumble in the Falcons' win.

Kyle Pitts - Pitts hauled in two catches on three targets for 35 yards in the Falcons' loss.

Cincinnati Bengals

Evan McPherson - McPherson went 3/3 on extra points and 1/1 on field goals in the Bengals' 24-10 win over the Steelers.

Dallas Cowboys

Keanu Neal - Neal did not play in the Cowboys' 41-21 win over the Eagles.

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone - Anzalone manufactured another solid performance, recording five solo tackles and a sack in the Lions' heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the Ravens.

Green Bay Packers

T.J. Slaton - Slaton had one solo tackle and half a sack in the Packers' 30-28 win over the 49ers.

Houston Texans

Jonathan Greenard - Greenard saw his first action of the season in week three and took full advantage of it. He recorded four tackles (two solo), one sack and a forced fumble in the Texans' 24-9 loss to the Panthers.

Vernon Hargreaves III - Hargreaves continues to have a strong season after recording eight tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in the Texans' loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan - Bryan recorded two solo tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the Jaguars' 31-19 loss to the Cardinals.

CJ Henderson - Henderson did not play in week three and has since been traded to the Carolina Panthers. He was one of the most talented defensive players on the Jags' roster but struggled to find consistency at times. Hopefully a change of scenery will help CJ out.

Lerentee McCray - McCray did record any stats in week three.

Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson - Robinson had two catches on two targets for 17 yards in the Chiefs' 30-24 loss to the Chargers.

Tommy Townsend - Townsend punted the ball just one time for 51 yards in the Chiefs' loss.

Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson - Jefferson had four catches on six targets for 42 yards in the Rams' 34-24 win over the Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Gardner-Johnson had a solid performance in week three, recording five tackles (four solo), one sack and a pass breakup in the Saints' 28-13 win over the Patriots.

New York Giants

Kadarius Toney - Toney brought in two catches on three targets for 16 yards in the Giants' 17-14 loss to the Falcons.

New York Jets

Marcus Maye - Maye continues to perform well, recording nine tackles (seven solo) in the Jets' 26-0 loss to the Broncos.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Haden - Haden had just two tackles (one solo) in the Steelers' 24-10 loss to the Bengals.

Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap - Dunlap had three tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup in the Seahawks' 30-17 loss to the Vikings.

Freddie Swain - Swain had one catch for 10 yards and one rushing attempt for 11 yards in the Seahawks' loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Marcell Harris - Harris did not record any stats in week three.

Tennessee Titans

Janoris Jenkins - Jenkins recorded four tackles (two solo) and a pass breakup in the Titans' 25-16 win over the Colts.

Washington Football Team

Jon Bostic - Bostic had six tackles (two solo) in Washington’s 43-21 loss to the Bills.