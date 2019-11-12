With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory wants to keep you updated on how each former Gator is performing on the biggest stage.

With that said, below is how each Pro Gator fared during week 10 of the NFL season.

Jonathan Bullard (Arizona Cardinals): Bullard recorded two tackles, including one for loss, in Arizona’s 30-27 loss to the Bucs.

Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton did not record any stats in the Bears' 20-13 win over the Lions.

Eddy Pinero (Chicago Bears): Pinero had a subpar performance in the Bears' 20-13 win against the Lions, connecting on 2-of-3 extra points along with no field goal attempts.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap recorded three tackles in the Bengals' 49-13 loss to the Ravens.

Antonio Callaway (Cleveland Browns): Callaway did not record any stats in the Browns' 19-16 win over the Bills.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson and the Broncos had a bye last week.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis constructed a solid performance, racking up eight tackles (five solo) in the Lions' 20-13 loss to the Bears.

Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson was sidelined with a shoulder injury during the Colts' 16-12 loss to the Dolphins

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan recorded three tackles in the Jaguars' 26-3 loss to the Texans.

Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray recorded just one tackle in the Jaguars' 26-3 loss to the Texans.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): After a few down weeks, Robinson got back on track by hauling in four catches for 56 yards in the Chiefs' 35-32 loss to the Titans.

Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins logged his second start of the season and recorded four tackles (two solo) in the Chargers' 26-24 loss to the Raiders.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler turned in another solid performance, racking up two tackles, one tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery in which he returned for a touchdown on the first play of the game.

However, it was not enough to push the Rams over the top, as they fell to the Steelers by the score of 17-12.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson’s only mark on the stat sheet was a pass breakup. The Saints also fell short against the Falcons by the score of 26-9.

Janoris Jenkins (New York Giants): Jenkins recorded four tackles (all solo) and one pass breakup in the Giants' 34-27 loss to the Jets.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye recorded just one tackle in the Jets' 34-27 win over the Giants.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole recorded just one tackle in the Jets' 34-27 win against the Giants.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden manufactured an outstanding performance in the Steelers' 17-12 win over the Rams, recording seven tackles (six solo), five pass breakups, one interception and a forced fumble.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris did not record any stats in the 49ers' 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Tampa Bay Buccaneers; now a free agent): Hargreaves recorded two tackles and a pass breakup in the Bucs' 30-27 win over the Cardinals.

Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic and the Redskins had a bye last week.

Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar and the Redskins had a bye last week.

Keep it locked to GatorsTerritory for you weekly update on the NFL Gators.