With that said, below is how each Pro Gator fared during week 11of the NFL season.

Jonathan Bullard (Arizona Cardinals): Bullard didn’t play in the Cardinals' 36-26 loss to the 49ers due to a foot injury.

Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton was placed on IR with a calf injury.

Eddy Pinero (Chicago Bears): Pinero had a rough night against the Rams, missing both of his field goal attempts in the Bears' 17-7 loss.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap recorded six tackles, including one for loss, and shared a sack (0.5) in the Bengals' 17-10 loss to the Ravens.

Antonio Callaway (Cleveland Browns): Callaway was released by the Browns and also hit with a 10-game suspension by the NFL.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson recorded four tackles (three solo) in the Broncos' 27-23 loss to the Vikings.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis produced a solid performance with seven tackles (four solo) in the Lions' 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.

Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson did not record any stats in the Colts' 33-13 victory over the Jaguars.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan recorded two tackles for loss in the Jaguars' 33-13 loss to the Colts.

Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray didn’t record any stats in the Jaguars' 33-13 loss to the Colts.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson did not record any catches in the Chiefs' 24-17 victory over the Chargers.

Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins manufactured his best game of the year, racking up 11 tackles (seven solo) in the Chargers' 24-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler did not record any stats in the Rams' 17-7 victory over the Bears.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson recorded three tackles (all solo) and a pass breakup in the Saints' 34-17 win over the Bucs.

Janoris Jenkins (New York Giants): Jenkins and the Giants had a bye this past week.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye recorded four tackles in the Jets' 34-17 win over the Redskins.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole recorded three solo tackles in the Jets' 34-17 win over the Redskins.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden tallied three solo tackles in the Steelers' 21-7 loss to the Browns.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris did not record any stats in the 49ers' 36-26 win against the Cardinals.

Vernon Hargreaves III: Hargreaves was released by the Bucs on Tuesday and then picked up by the Texans the following day. Hargreaves and the Texans are hoping he will benefit from a change of scenery.

Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic recorded seven tackles (four solo), one interception and a pass breakup in the Redskins' 34-17 loss to the Jets.

Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar did not record any stats in the Redskins' 34-17 loss to the Jets.

