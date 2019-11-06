Tracking the NFL Gators: Performances from Week Nine

With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory wants to keep you updated on how each former Gator is performing on the biggest stage.

With that said, below is how each Pro Gator fared during week nine of the NFL season.

Jonathan Bullard (Arizona Cardinals): Bullard recorded two tackles, including one for loss, in Arizona’s 28-25 loss to the 49ers.

Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton had no catches and was only targeted once in the Bears' 22-14 loss to the Eagles.

Eddy Pinero (Chicago Bears): Pinero did not attempt any field goals, but made both of his extra point attempts in the Bears' 22-14 loss to the Eagles.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap and the Bengals were on a bye week.

Antonio Callaway (Cleveland Browns): Callaway reeled in four catches for 56 yards in the Browns' 24-19 loss to the Broncos.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson recorded four tackles (three solo) in the Broncos' 24-19 win over the Browns.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis accounted for six tackles (three solo) in the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson did not record any stats in the Colts' 26-24 loss to the Steelers.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan accumulated three tackles in the Jaguars' 26-3 loss to the Texans.

Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray recorded just one tackle in Jacksonville's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson hauled in just one catch for five yards in the Chiefs' 26-23 win over the Vikings.

Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins recorded four tackles, including one for loss, in his first start of the season and the Chargers' 26-11 victory vs. the Packers.

Dante Fowler, Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler and the Rams had a bye this past week.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson and the Saints had a bye this past week.

Janoris Jenkins (New York Giants): Jenkins accounted for three tackles (two solo) in the Giants' 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye recorded five tackles (three solo) in the Jets' 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole tallied five tackles (four solo) in the Jets' 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden recorded three tackles and a pass breakup in the Steelers' 26-24 victory over the Colts.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris did not record any stats in the 49ers' 28-25 victory over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Hargreaves recorded four tackles in Tampa Bay's 40-34 loss to the Seahawks.

Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic had one of his more modest games this year, totaling four tackles (three solo) in the Redskins' 24-9 loss to the Bills.

Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar accounted for three tackles in the Redskins' 24-9 loss to the Bills.

