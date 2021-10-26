Tracking the NFL Gators: Pitts and Greenard make a statement in week seven

Week seven of the NFL season saw several former Gators manufacture solid performances, including Kyle Pitts, who produced a career high in yards against the Dolphins. Jonathan Greenard has been on a terror as well, racking up six sacks in the last five weeks, including two on Sunday.

Which additional UF alumni turned heads this past week? We have the details.

Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson - Wilson had another good game, recording five solo tackles in the Cardinals' 31-5 win over the Texans.

Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Bullard - Bullard recorded just one solo tackle in the Falcons' 30-28 win over the Dolphins.

Dante Fowler Jr. - Fowler has missed the last couple of weeks for the Falcons.

Kyle Pitts - Pitts had a career high in receiving yards with 163 on seven catches in the Falcons' win.

Carolina Panthers

CJ Henderson - Henderson logged three solo tackles in the Panthers' 25-3 loss to the Giants.

Cincinnati Bengals

Evan McPherson - McPherson went 5-of-5 on extra points and 2-of-2 on field goals in the Bengals' 41-17 victory over the Ravens.

Dallas Cowboys

Keanu Neal - Neal and the Cowboys had a bye this past week.

Denver Broncos

Tyrie Cleveland - Cleveland was promoted to the active roster a couple of weeks ago, mainly for special teams, but has taken advantage of his opportunity by recording a tackle in each of the last three weeks.

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone - Anzalone continues to play well for the Lions, totaling seven tackles (five solo) in Detroit’s 28-19 loss to the Rams.

Green Bay Packers

T.J. Slaton - Slaton did not record any stats in week seven.

Houston Texans

Jonathan Greenard - Greenard has finally gotten his chance to shine the last couple of weeks and is taking full advantage of it. He racked up four tackles (three solo), including two for loss, a pass breakup and two sacks in the Texans' 31-5 loss to the Cardinals. That makes six sacks in the last five weeks.

Vernon Hargreaves III - Hargreaves recorded just one solo tackle in the Texans' loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan - Bryan and the Jags were on a bye this past week.

Lerentee McCray - McCray and the Jags were on a bye week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson - Robinson recordedjust one catch on four targets for seven yards in the Chiefs' 27-3 loss to the Titans.

Tommy Townsend - Townsend punted the ball two times for an average of 46.5 yards, including one that was downed inside the 20.

Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson - Jefferson recorded four catches on seven targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 28-19 win over the Lions.

New Orleans Saints

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Gardner-Johnson had five tackles (two solo) and a pass breakup in the Saints' 13-10 win over the Seahawks.

New York Giants

Kadarius Toney - Toney was not available to play in week seven.

New York Jets

Marcus Maye - Maye constructed his best game of the year, recording 12 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, and a pass breakup in the Jets' 54-13 loss to the Patriots.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Haden - Haden and the Steelers had a bye this past week.

Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap - Dunlap recorded five tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss and a half sack in the Seahawks' 13-10 loss to the Saints.

Freddie Swain - Swain hauled in four catches on six targets for 39 yards and rushed the ball one time for eight yards in the Seahawks' loss. He also returned two punts for an average of 9.5 yards per return.

San Francisco 49ers

Marcell Harris - Harris had just one tackle in the 49ers' 30-18 loss to the Colts.

Tennessee Titans

Janoris Jenkins - Jenkins had three tackles (all solo) in the Titans' 27-3 victory over the Chiefs.

Washington Football Team

Jon Bostic - Bostic has been sidelined the last few weeks due to injury.