Tracking the NFL Gators: Pitts and Toney log 100-yard outings in week five

Week five of the NFL season saw several former Gators produce solid performances, including rookies Kadarius Toney and Kyle Pitts.

Both players had their best performances of their young NFL careers, each breaking the 100-yard receiving mark, as Toney recorded 189 yards on 10 catches and Pitts with 119 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson - Wilson did not record any stats during the Cardinals' 17-10 win over the 49ers.

Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Bullard - Bullard recorded two solo tackles in the Falcons' 27-20 win over the Jets.

Dante Fowler Jr. - Fowler had just one solo tackle in the Falcons' win.

Kyle Pitts - Pitts had by far the best game of his very young NFL career, catching nine passes on 10 targets for 119 yards and his first-career touchdown.

Carolina Panthers

CJ Henderson - Henderson recorded three solo tackles in the Panthers' 21-18 loss to the Eagles.

Cincinnati Bengals

Evan McPherson - McPherson had a day he would like to forget, missing both of his field goal attempts, including a potential game-winner in overtime in the Bengals' 25-22 loss to the Packers. He did however make both of his extra point attempts.

Dallas Cowboys

Keanu Neal - Neal was finally back in action after missing the last couple weeks and had a solid game, recording five tackles (three solo) in the Cowboys' 44-20 win over the Giants.

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone - Anzalone logged four tackles (one solo), one interception and a pass breakup in the Lions' heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the Vikings.

Green Bay Packers

T.J. Slaton - Slaton had two tackles and a half-sack in the Packers' 25-22 win over the Bengals.

Houston Texans

Jonathan Greenard - Greenard recorded three solo tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, in the Texans' 25-22 loss to the Patriots.

Vernon Hargreaves III - Hargreaves did not record any stats in the Texans' week five loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan - Bryan did not record any stats in the Jaguars' 37-19 loss to the Titans.

Lerentee McCray - McCray did not record any stats in the Jaguars' week five loss.

Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson - Robinson had just one catch on two targets for eight yards in the Chiefs' 38-20 loss to the Bills.

Tommy Townsend - Townsend punted the ball two times for an average of 44 yards, with one of those being downed inside the 20-yard line.

Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson - Jefferson had just one catch on four targets for 16 yards in the Rams' 26-17 win over the Seahawks.

New Orleans Saints

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Gardner-Johnson had five tackles (three solo) in the Saints' 33-22 win over Washington.

New York Giants

Kadarius Toney - Toney’s talent was on full display this week, as he produced a monster performance by recording 10 catches on 13 targets for 189 yards in the Giants' 44-20 loss to the Cowboys. He also carried the ball one time for seven yards before being ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch.

New York Jets

Marcus Maye - Maye did not play in the Jets' 27-20 victory over the Falcons.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Haden - Haden had a solid performance with five tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup in the Steelers' 27-19 win over the Broncos.

Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap - Dunlap had three tackles (two solo) and a pass breakup in the Seahawks' 26-17 loss to the Rams.

Freddie Swain - Swain had one catch on three targets for nine yards and returned one punt for 13 yards in the Seahawks' loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Marcell Harris - Harris had three tackles (one solo), including a tackle for loss, in the 49ers' 17-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Tennessee Titans

Janoris Jenkins - Jenkins recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Titans' 37-19 win over the Jaguars.

Washington Football Team

Jon Bostic - Bostic did not record any stats in Washington’s 33-22 loss to the Saints.

