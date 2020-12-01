GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week 12 of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler was back in the lineup this week getting limited snaps but did record a pass breakup in the Falcons' 43-6 win over the Raiders.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal continues to perform well for the Falcons, recording four tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery in the Falcons' 43-6 win over the Raiders.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): Powell had two catches for four yards and a touchdown to go along with one punt return for four yards and one kick return for 16 yards in the Falcons' 43-6 win over the Raiders.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland did not record any stats in the Broncos' 31-3 loss to the Saints.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson did not record any stats in the Broncos' week 12 loss to the Saints.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis recorded three tackles (two solo), a half tackle for loss and half sack in the Lions' 41-25 loss to the Texans.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Greenard recorded two solo tackles and a pass breakup in the Texans' 41-25 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves recorded six tackles (five solo) in the Texans' 41-25 win over the Lions.

Trey Burton (Indianapolis Colts): Burton has been a touchdown machine as of late and continued that trend this past week, catching three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 45-26 loss to the Titans.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan recorded two solo tackles in the Jaguars' 27-25 loss to the Browns.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson was placed on IR with a groin injury and it's unknown how long he will be out for.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson caught five passes for 36 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend punted the ball four times for an average of 39.8 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Bucs.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson did not record any stats last week.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): Polite did not record any stats last week.

Antonio Callaway (Miami Dolphins): Callaway had one catch for seven yards in the Dolphins' 20-3 win over the Jets.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone had just one solo tackle in the Saints' 31-3 win over the Broncos.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson recorded an interception, two pass breakups and a tackle in the Saints' 31-3 win over the Broncos.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins didn’t have any tackles this week but did record an interception and one pass breakup in the Saints' 31-3 win over the Broncos.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye racked up four solo tackles and two pass breakups in the Jets' 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine was placed on IR with a high-ankle sprain and it's unknown if he will be able to return this season.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole was placed on IR with a shoulder injury.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden and the Steelers had their game moved back twice due to COVID complications, but it's now tentatively set for Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris recorded three tackles (two solo) in the 49ers' 23-20 win over the Rams.

Jordan Reed (San Francisco 49ers): Reed recorded two catches for 18 yards in the 49ers' 23-20 win over the Rams.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar remains on IR due to a sore knee and it’s unclear when he will be able to return.

Carlos Dunlap (Seattle Seahawks): Dunlap recorded two tackles, a half sack and one tackle for loss in the Seahawks' 23-17 win over the Eagles.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain did not record any stats in week 12.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Washington’s 41-16 win over the Cowboys.

