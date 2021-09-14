Tracking the NFL Gators: Vernon Hargreaves III makes statement in week one

With the NFL season finally underway, Gators Territory takes a look at the former Gator players who will be performing throughout the year.

Florida has over 30 former players currently on active 53-man rosters and several more who are reserves or practice squad players.

Here is your look at those who recorded stats in week one.

Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson - Wilson started in his first NFL game, recording three solo tackles in the Cardinals' 38-13 win.

Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Bullard - Bullard recorded two tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup in the Falcons' 32-6 loss to the Eagles.

Dante Fowler Jr. - Fowler had two tackles (one solo) in the Falcons' loss.

Kyle Pitts - Pitts has four catches on eight targets for 31 yards in his first NFL game.

Cincinnati Bengals

Evan McPherson - McPherson went 3-of-3 on extra points and 2-of-2 on field goals, including a 33-yard game winner in overtime of the Bengals' 27-24 win.

Dallas Cowboys

Keanu Neal - Neal had six tackles (three solo) in his first action as a Cowboy on Thursday night. The Cowboys lost 31-29.

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone - Anzalone recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Lions' 41-33 loss to the 49ers.

Green Bay Packers

T.J. Slaton - Slaton logged two solo tackles in the Packers' 38-3 loss to the Saints.

Houston Texans

Vernon Hargreaves III - Hargreaves had a good start to the season on Sunday, logging five tackles (two solo), two pass breakups and an interception in the Texans' 37-21 win over the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan- Bryan recorded two solo tackles in the Jaguars' 37-21 loss to the Texans.

CJ Henderson - Henderson had four tackles (three solo) and played every snap in Sunday's loss for the Jaguars.

Lerentee McCray - McCray had just one tackle on the day in the Jaguars' loss.

Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson - Robinson had just one catch on two targets for nine yards in the Chiefs' 33-29 win over the Browns.

Tommy Townsend - Townsend punted the ball twice for an average of 45.5 yards per punt with both being downed inside the 20.

Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson - Jefferson reeled in two passes on three targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 34-14 win over the Bears.

New Orleans Saints

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Gardner-Johnson recorded two solo tackles in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Packers.

New York Giants

Kadarius Toney - Toney had a debut he would like to forget, catching two passes but losing two yards on those catches in the Giants’ 27-13 loss to the Broncos.

New York Jets

Marcus Maye - Maye manufactured a solid first game of the season, recording eight tackles (five solo) in the Jets' 19-14 loss to the Panthers.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Haden - Haden accumulated five tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble in the Steelers' 23-16 win over the Bills.

Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap - Dunlap only recorded one hit on the QB during the Seahawks' 28-16 win over the Colts.

Freddie Swain - Swain was targeted just once on the day but didn’t have a catch. However, he did have one carry for five yards and two punt returns for an average of 7.5 yards per return in the Seahawks' win.

San Francisco 49ers

Marcell Harris - Harris notched two tackles (one solo) in the 49ers' 41-33 win over the Lions.

Tennessee Titans

Janoris Jenkins - Jenkins was a busy man in week one, recording eight solo tackles in the Titans' 38-13 loss to the Cardinals.

Washington Football Team

Jon Bostic - Bostic racked up eight tackles (five solo) in Washington’s 20-16 loss to the Chargers.