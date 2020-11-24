GatorsTerritory - Tracking the NFL Gators: Week 11 Performances

GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week 11 of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler was placed on IR with his hamstring injury and it is unsure if he will be able to return to play this season.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal had a solid performance by recording eight tackles (seven solo) in the Falcons' 24-9 loss to the Saints.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): Powell had just one rush for three yards to go with one punt return for 18 yards in the Falcons' 24-9 loss to the Saints.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland did not record any stats for the Broncos in week 11.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson did not record any stats in the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Dolphins.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis recorded six tackles (four solo) in the Lions' 20-0 loss to the Panthers.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): During Houston's 27-20 win over the Patriots, Greenard recorded just one tackle for loss and it was his first career sack.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves recorded three solo tackles in the Texans' 27-20 win over the Patriots.

Trey Burton (Indianapolis Colts): Burton reeled in two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 34-31 win over the Packers.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan recorded one solo tackle in the Jaguars' 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson was placed on IR with a groin injury and it is undetermined how much time he will miss.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson hauled in six passes for 44 yards in the Chiefs' 35-31 win over the Raiders.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend punted the ball two times for an average of 53.5 yards in the Chiefs' 35-31 win over the Raiders.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson had just one catch for his first career touchdown from 7 yards out in the Rams 27-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): Polite did not record any stats in Week 11.

Antonio Callaway (Miami Dolphins): Callaway recorded his first catch of the year and first career catch as a Dolphin in a 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone recorded just one solo tackle in the Saints' 24-9 win over the Falcons.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson recorded four tackles (two solo) and two pass breakups in the Saints' 24-9 win over the Falcons.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins had a great game during the Saints' 24-9 win over the Falcons, tallying five tackles (four solo), five pass breakups and an interception.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye recorded three tackles and a pass breakup in the Jets' 34-28 loss Chargers.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine recorded eight carries for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' 34-28 loss to the Chargers.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole was placed on IR with a shoulder injury.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden recorded three solo tackles in the Steelers' 27-3 win over the Jaguars.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris and the 49ers had a bye this past week,

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar was placed on IR due to a knee injury and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

Carlos Dunlap (Seattle Seahawks): Dunlap logged four tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss and two sacks. One of Dunlap’s sacks also sealed the 28-21 victory over the Cardinals.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain did not record any stats in the Seahawks' 28-21 win over the Cardinals.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic recorded three solo tackles and a tackle for loss in Washington’s 20-9 win over the Bengals.

