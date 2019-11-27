With that said, below is how each Pro Gator fared during week 12 of the NFL season.

Jonathan Bullard (Arizona Cardinals): Bullard and the Cardinals had a bye this week.

Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton was placed on IR with a calf injury.

Eddy Pinero (Chicago Bears): Pinero had a better showing this week going 2 for 2 on his field goal attempts but did miss an extra point in the Bears 19-14 win vs. the Giants.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap recorded 6 tackles (2 solo) including one for loss and had a sack in the Bengals 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Antonio Callaway: Callaway was released by the Browns and also hit with a 10-game suspension by the NFL.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson recorded just one solo tackle and a pass breakup in the Broncos' 20-3 loss to the Bills.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis had a solid performance, racking up eight tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss and a sack in the Lions' 19-16 loss to the Redskins.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves saw his first action as a member of the Texans and recorded five tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup in Houston’s 20-17 victory over the Colts.

Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson did not record any stats in the Colts' 33-13 victory over the Jaguars.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan recorded four tackles in the Jaguars' 42-12 loss to the Titans.

Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after last week's game.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson and the Chiefs had a bye last week.

Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins and the Chargers had a bye last week.

Dante Fowler, Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler recorded four solo tackles in the Rams' 45-6 loss to the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson recorded six tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers.

Janoris Jenkins (New York Giants): Jenkins recorded five tackles (four solo) and two pass breakups in the Giants' 19-14 loss to the Bears.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye recorded three tackles and one pass breakup in the Jets' 34-3 win over the Raiders.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole recorded just one tackle in the Jets' 34-3 win over the Raiders, but also recorded an interception return for a touchdown.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden tallied two solo tackles and three pass breakups in the Steelers' 16-10 victory over the Bengals.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris logged two tackles in the 49ers' 37-8 win over the Packers.

Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic recorded four tackles (two solo) in the Redskins' 19-16 win over the Lions.

Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar manufactured a solid performance in the Redskins' 19-16 win against the Lions, recording four tackles (three solo), one interception and a pass breakup.

