GatorsTerritory - Tracking the Pro Gators: Carlos Dunlap fills up the stat sheet vs. Eagles

With the NFL season now in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week three of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler didn’t have any tackles in the Falcons' 30-26 loss to the Bears but did have one hit on the QB.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal continues to have a good season, this time recording eight tackles (five solo), including 1.5 tackles for loss, in the Falcons' 30-26 loss to the Bears.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): In the Falcons' 30-26 loss to the Bears, Powell returned two kicks and three punts for an average of 14 and 10.7 yards per return, respectively.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap manufactured his best outing of the season by far, totaling nine solo tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the Bengals' 23-23 overtime tie with the Eagles.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland did not record any stats during the Broncos' 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson did not record any stats in the Broncos' week three 28-10 loss to the Bucs.

Jeff Driskel (Denver Broncos): Driskel received his first start of the season, completing 17-of-30 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the Broncos' 28-10 loss to the Bucs. Brett Rypien also saw time at quarterback, so it's unclear who will start in week four.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis did not record any stats in the Lions' 26-23 win over the Cardinals.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Greenard did not record any stats due to an ankle injury.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves constructed a solid performance, recording six solo tackles and a pass breakup in the Texans' 28-21 loss to the Steelers.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan did not record any tackles in the Jaguars' 31-13 loss to the Dolphins but did have a hit on the quarterback.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson unfortunately had his worst game of the season on a night he would like to forget, recording two solo tackles while also getting picked by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Devante Parker for most of the night. The Jaguars fell to the Dolphins by the score of 31-13.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson did not record any stats in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Ravens.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend only had one punt in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Ravens, but it was certainly a good one, booting it 58 yards.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson was targeted just one time and did not record any catches in the Rams' 35-32 loss to the Bills. He did record a tackle on special teams.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): Polite did not record any stats in week three.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone totaled three solo tackles in the Saints' 37-30 loss to the Packers.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson bounced back in week three with a solid performance, racking up seven tackles (six solo) in the Saints' 37-30 loss to the Packers.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins produced six tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss in the Saints' 37-30 loss to the Packers.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye had another solid performance in week three and looks to be one of the few bright spots for the Jets this season. He accumulated eight tackles (four solo) in the Jets' 36-7 loss to the Colts.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine’s work load increased this week, as he carried the ball seven times for 24 yards while also reeling in two catches during a 36-7 loss to the Colts.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole recording five solo tackles in the Jets' 36-7 loss to the Colts.

Quincy Wilson (New York Jets): Wilson missed week three due to a concussion and it's uncertain how long he will remain out for.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden recorded two solo tackles and a pass breakup in the Steelers' 28-21 victory over the Texans.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris saw his most significant action of the season, recording four tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup in the 49ers' 36-9 win against the Giants.

Jordan Reed (San Francisco 49ers): Reed had a modest game for the 49ers, snagging two passes for 23 yards in a 36-9 win over the Giants.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar was held out of the Seahawks' week three matchup against the Cowboys due to a knee injury.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain hauled in just one catch for 13 yards in the Seahawks' 38-31 victory over the Cowboys.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic continued his solid showing this season by racking up nine tackles (five solo) and one tackle for loss in Washington’s 34-20 loss to the Browns.

