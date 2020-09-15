OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

With the NFL season now in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week one of the NFL season:

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): After playing with the Rams last season, Fowler made the move over to Atlanta and manufactured a solid debut in week one, recording four tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and a half sack in the Falcons' 38-25 loss to Seattle.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): After missing nearly all of last season due to a torn ACL, Neal had a strong first game back by logging six tackles (two solo) in the Falcons' 38-25 loss to Seattle.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): Powell had a quiet showing in his first action with the Falcons, returning just one punt for eight yards in the 38-25 loss.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap recorded three tackles (one solo) in the Bengals' 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland made the Broncos' roster after being drafted in the seventh round mainly because of his special teams ability, but that didn’t keep him from recording his first NFL catch in a 16-14 loss to the Titans.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson did not record any stats in week one.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis tallied four tackles (two solo) and a half tackle for loss in the Lions' 27-23 loss to the Bears.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Greenard did not record any stats in week one.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves totaled four solo tackles during the Texans' 34-20 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan did not record any stats in week one.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson had as good of a start to a career as anybody could have hoped for. In the Jags' 27-20 victory over the Colts, Henderson recorded five solo tackles, one interception and three pass breakups, including one that sealed the deal.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson hauled in three catches for 20 yards in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Texans.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend was able to secure the punting job for the defending champs after beating out 15-year veteran, Dustin Colquitt, and the Chiefs should be very happy with their decision. He punted three times for an average of 45.3 yards per punt, including one that was downed inside the five-yard line. The Chiefs defeated the Texans by the score of 34-20.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson worked his way into the starting lineup following a stellar training camp and appeared on the week one stat sheet as well. In the Rams' 20-17 victory over the Cowboys, Jefferson recorded one catch for 31 yards, as well as one tackle.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): After having a rough rookie season and also being cut by the Jets, Polite has continued to grind and was able to work his way onto the Rams' active roster. During his one defensive snap to open the season, Polite put pressure on Dak Prescott and forced him to leave the pocket as well.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone had a decent performance in the Saints' 34-23 victory over the Buccaneers, recording four tackles.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson had an excellent showing for the Saints as he racked up 10 tackles (nine solo) and a pass breakup in New Orleans' 34-23 win over Tampa Bay.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins also constructed a stellar performance for the Saints, recording nine tackles (eight solo), an interception return for a touchdown, and one pass breakup.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye kicked off the 2020 season with a bang, racking up 10 tackles (seven solo), two sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in the Jets' 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine did not record any stats for the Jets this week.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole also had a great day by recording nine tackles (eight solo), one sack and one pass breakup in the Jets' 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Quincy Wilson (New York Jets): Wilson did not record any stats for the Jets this week.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden had a solid start to the NFL season with six solo tackles in the Steelers' 26-16 victory over the Giants on Monday Night Football.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris did not record any stats in week one.

Jordan Reed (San Francisco 49ers): Reed had a modest first game as a 49er, catching two passes for 12 yards in a 24-20 loss to the Cardinals.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar had a good debut as a Seahawk, logging six tackles (five solo) and one pass breakup in Seattle’s 38-25 win over the Falcons.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain made the most of his limited snaps during Sunday's 38-25 victory over the Falcons, making one catch for 17 yards but also recovering a fumble on special teams.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic manufactured a solid season opener with eight tackles, including five solo, and a sack in Washington’s 27-17 win over the Eagles.

