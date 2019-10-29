With several NFL teams having already hit the halfway mark this season, GatorsTerritory wants to keep you updated on how former Florida Gators are performing across the league.

Here is your Week 8 update for former Gators in the NFL.

Jonathan Bullard (Arizona Cardinals): Bullard recorded 3 tackles (2 solo) in Arizona’s 9-31 loss to the Saints.

Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton had a modest 1 catch for 16 yards in the Bears' 16-17 loss to the Chargers.

Eddy Pinero (Chicago Bears): Pinero had a subpar outing — even though he made 3 field goals on the afternoon — going 3-5, but he missed a potential game winner as time expired in the Bears' 16-17 loss to the Chargers.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap finally made his way back to the field on Sunday and totaled 3 tackles, including one for loss, and 2 hits on the QB in the Bengals' 10-24 loss to the Rams.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson had 2 tackles in the Broncos' 13-15 loss to the Colts.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis had a solid performance with 5 tackles (3 solo), a sack, one PBU and forced a fumble in the Lions' 31-26 win over the Giants.

Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson did not record any stats in the Colts' 15-13 win over the Broncos.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan had just one tackle in the Jaguars' 29-15 win over the Jets.

Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray recorded one tackle in the Jags 29-15 win over the Jets.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson had just 2 catches for 6 yards in the Chiefs' 24-31 loss to the Packers.

Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins didn’t record any stats in the Chargers' 17-16 victory over the Bears.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler turned in another solid performance, racking up 4 tackles (3 solo), including one for loss, and 1.5 sacks in the Rams' 24-10 win against the Bengals.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson totaled 5 tackles (4 solo), including 1 TFL, and 2 PBU’s and is really making the most of his expanded role for the Saints. New Orleans came away with a 31-9 win over the Cardinals.

Janoris Jenkins (New York Giants): Jenkins had 3 tackles (all solo), one INT and one PBU in the Giants' 26-31 loss to the Lions.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye recorded just one tackle in the Jets' 15-29 loss to the Jaguars.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole tallied 5 tackles (3 solo), including one for loss, in the Jets' 15-29 loss to the Jaguars.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden had one of his better performances of the year on Monday night against the Dolphins as he logged 8 tackles (7 solo) in the Steelers' 27-14 victory.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris recorded 2 tackles (one solo) in the 49ers' 51-13 victory over the Panthers.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Hargreaves had a solid performance this week, recording 5 tackles (4 solo), one PBU and a fumble recovery in the Bucs' narrow 23-27 loss to the Titans.

Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic continued his run of solid performances as he racked up 9 tackles (7 solo) and a sack in the Redskins' 9-19 loss to the Vikings.

Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar had 3 tackles (2 solo) in the Redskins' 9-19 loss to the Vikings.

Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins): Reed has been placed on the IR by the Redskins.

