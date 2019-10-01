With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory wants to keep you updated on how each former Gator is performing on the biggest stage.

With that said, below is how each Pro Gator fared during week four of the NFL season.

Jonathan Bullard (Arizona Cardinals): Bullard saw his first significant amount of action and made a big impact doing so, recording three tackles (2 solo) and a sack in the Cardinals' 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): As reported last week, Neal’s season was cut short for the second year in a row, this time due to an Achilles injury.

Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton recorded two catches for 16 yards in the Bears' 16-6 win over the Vikings.

Eddy Pinero (Chicago Bears): Pinero was a perfect 3-of-3 on field goal attempts in the Bears' 16-6 win over the Vikings.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap was held out of the Bengals' 27-3 loss to the Steelers due to a hamstring injury.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson saw his first game action on the year and tallied two tackles in a 26-24 loss to the Jags.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis recorded three tackles and one tackle for loss in the Lions' 34-30 loss to the Chiefs.

Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson recorded another one-tackle performance in the Colts' 31-24 loss against the Raiders.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan did not record any stats in the Jaguars' 26-24 win over the Titans.

Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray did not record any stats in the Jaguars' 26-24 win over the Titans.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson reeled in four catches for 35 yards in the Chiefs' 34-30 win against the Lions.

Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins had another one-tackle week in the Chargers' 30-10 win over the Dolphins.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler had four tackles (one solo), including one for loss, in the Rams' 55-40 loss to the Bucs.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone remains on IR with a shoulder injury.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson did not record any stats in the Saints' 12-10 win against the Cowboys.

Janoris Jenkins (New York Giants): Jenkins manufactured a big-time performance in the Giants' 24-3 victory over the Redskins, recording four tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye and the Jets were on a bye week.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole and the Jets had a bye this week.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden had three tackles and one pass breakup in the Steelers' 27-3 win over the division rival Bengals.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Hargreaves recorded two tackles in the Bucs' surprising 55-40 win over the Rams.

Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic had yet another solid performance this week, racking up 11 tackles (five solo) in a 24-3 loss to the Giants.

Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar was finally back in action on Sunday and made his impact felt. He tallied three tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups in the Redskins' 24-3 loss to the Giants.

Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins): Reed still has yet to play this year due to a concussion.

