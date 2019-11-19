The 2019 NBA season is nearly a month in, with several teams already starting to solidify themselves as playoff contenders. Multiple former Florida Gators are hoping to lead their team to an appearance in the postseason and have a shot at making it to the NBA Finals. Bradley Beal has been doing his best as the Washington Wizards' primary option so far, and averaged 40.7 points on nearly 59% shooting from the field this past week. Check out the story below to see how former Gators fared in their fourth week of NBA action. OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

Bradley Beal

Credit: (Jesse Johnson - USA TODAY Sports)

Team Result (11/13): Washington Wizards 133, Boston Celtics 140 Stat line: 44 points on 17-of-27 attempts (4-of-6 on three-pointers) from the field and 6-of-8 on free throws. Also recorded 5 rebounds, 6 assists and a steal in 39 minutes. Team Result (11/15): Washington Wizards 137, Minnesota Timberwolves 116 Stat line: 44 points on 15-of-22 attempts (1-of-5 on three-pointers) from the field and 13-of-14 on free throws. Collected 3 rebounds, dished out 10 assists, had two steals and blocked a shot as well in 37 minutes. Team Result (11/17): Washington Wizards 121, Orlando Magic 125 Stat line: 34 points on 12-of-26 attempts (5-of-10 on three-pointers) from the field and 5-of-6 on free throws. Ended the night with 6 rebounds, 8 assists and a steal in 40 minutes. Season average through 11 games: 30.1 points, 6.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. In those games, Beal is shooting 45.8% from the field, 33.3% from behind the arc and 81.7% from the charity stripe in 36.5 minutes per contest.

Al Horford

Credit: (Alonzo Adams - USA TODAY Sports)

Team Result (11/13): Philadelphia 76ers 97, Orlando Magic 112 Stat line: 14 points on 5-of-18 attempts (2-of-8 on three-pointers) from the field and 2-of-4 on free throws. Collected 8 rebounds and had 2 assists in 33 minutes. Team Result (11/15): Philadelphia 76ers 119, Oklahoma City Thunder 127 Stat line: 12 points on 5-of-12 attempts (1-of-4 on three-pointers) from the field and 1-of-2 on free throws. He had 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals as well in 36 minutes. Team Result (11/17): Philadelphia 76ers 114, Cleveland Cavaliers 95 Stat line: 11 points on 4-of-6 attempts (1-of-3 on three-pointers) from the field and 2-of-3 on free throws. Also recorded 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in 29 minutes. Season average through 12 games: 15 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1 block and 1.2 steals per game. In those games, Horford is shooting 44.4% from the field, 31.6% from behind the arc and 62.1% from the charity stripe in 31.8 minutes per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith

Credit: (Tim Heitman - USA TODAY Sports)

Team Result (11/11): Dallas Mavericks 106, Boston Celtics 116 Stat line: 9 points on 4-of-9 from the field, and went 1-of-5 on three-pointers. Recorded 4 rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes. Team Result (11/14): Dallas Mavericks 103, New York Knicks 106 Stat line: 7 points on 3-of-4 (1-of-2 on three-pointers) from the field and 0-of-2 on free throws. Also had 2 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 23 minutes. Team Result (11/16): Dallas Mavericks 110, Toronto Raptors 102 Stat line: 10 points on 4-of-11 attempts (1-of-5 on three-pointers) and 1-of-2 on free throws. Collected 4 rebounds, had 2 assists and a block in 32 minutes. Season average through 12 games: 8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game. Finney-Smith is shooting 45% from the field, 28.6% from distance and 57% from the free throw line in 26.4 minutes per contest.

Chandler Parsons and Udonis Haslem