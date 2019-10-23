Tracking the Pro Gators: Performances from Week Seven
With the NFL's 100th season approaching the halfway mark, GatorsTerritory wants to keep you updated on how the former Gators are performing across the league.
Here is your Week 7 update for former Gators in the NFL.
Jonathan Bullard (Arizona Cardinals): Bullard recorded 2 tackles and 1 hit on the QB in Arizona’s 27-21 win over the Giants.
Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton had a modest 2 catches for 11 yards in the Bears' 25-36 loss to the Saints.
Eddy Pineiro (Chicago Bears): Pineiro made his only FG attempt of the day from 46 yards out in the Bears' 25-36 loss to the Saints.
Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap did not play in the Bengals' 17-27 loss to the Jaguars due to a knee injury.
Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson had 2 tackles and one PBU in the Broncos' 6-30 loss to the Chiefs.
Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis recorded 3 tackles (2 solo) in the Lions' 30-42 loss to the Vikings.
Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson tallied just 1 tackle in the Colts' impressive 30-23 win over the Texans.
Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan had 3 tackles (2 solo) and one hit on the QB in the Jaguars' 27-17 win over the Bengals.
Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray did not record any stats in the Jags' 27-17 win over the Bengals.
Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson had 3 catches for 31 yards in the Chiefs' 30-6 victory over the Broncos.
Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins had just 1 tackle in the Chargers' narrow 20-23 loss to the Titans.
Dante Fowler Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler had his best game of the year by far, racking up 7 tackles (6 solo) including 3 sacks in the Rams' blowout 37-10 victory over the Falcons.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson saw his first significant action of the season and certainly made the most of his opportunity. He totaled 6 tackles (all solo), including 2 TFL’s and 2 PBU’s.
Janoris Jenkins (Ney York Giants): Jenkins had 3 tackles and one PBU in the Giants' 21-27 loss to the Cardinals.
Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye had just 3 tackles (2 solo) in the Jets' 0-33 loss to the Patriots.
Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole recorded 6 tackles, including one for loss and a PBU in the Jets' 0-33 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.
Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden and the Steelers had a bye week.
Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris recorded one tackle in the 49ers' 9-0 victory over the Redskins.
Vernon Hargreaves III (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Hargreaves and the Bucs had a bye week.
Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic had yet another solid performance this weekend as he racked up 7 tackles (5 solo), including one for loss in the Redskins' 0-9 loss to the 49ers.
Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar had just 1 tackle and 1 PBU in the Redskins' 0-9 loss to the 49ers.
Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins): Reed has been placed on the IR by the Redskins.
