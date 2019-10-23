With the NFL's 100th season approaching the halfway mark, GatorsTerritory wants to keep you updated on how the former Gators are performing across the league.

Here is your Week 7 update for former Gators in the NFL.

Jonathan Bullard (Arizona Cardinals): Bullard recorded 2 tackles and 1 hit on the QB in Arizona’s 27-21 win over the Giants.

Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton had a modest 2 catches for 11 yards in the Bears' 25-36 loss to the Saints.

Eddy Pineiro (Chicago Bears): Pineiro made his only FG attempt of the day from 46 yards out in the Bears' 25-36 loss to the Saints.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap did not play in the Bengals' 17-27 loss to the Jaguars due to a knee injury.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson had 2 tackles and one PBU in the Broncos' 6-30 loss to the Chiefs.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis recorded 3 tackles (2 solo) in the Lions' 30-42 loss to the Vikings.

Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson tallied just 1 tackle in the Colts' impressive 30-23 win over the Texans.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan had 3 tackles (2 solo) and one hit on the QB in the Jaguars' 27-17 win over the Bengals.

Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray did not record any stats in the Jags' 27-17 win over the Bengals.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson had 3 catches for 31 yards in the Chiefs' 30-6 victory over the Broncos.

Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins had just 1 tackle in the Chargers' narrow 20-23 loss to the Titans.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler had his best game of the year by far, racking up 7 tackles (6 solo) including 3 sacks in the Rams' blowout 37-10 victory over the Falcons.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson saw his first significant action of the season and certainly made the most of his opportunity. He totaled 6 tackles (all solo), including 2 TFL’s and 2 PBU’s.

Janoris Jenkins (Ney York Giants): Jenkins had 3 tackles and one PBU in the Giants' 21-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye had just 3 tackles (2 solo) in the Jets' 0-33 loss to the Patriots.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole recorded 6 tackles, including one for loss and a PBU in the Jets' 0-33 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden and the Steelers had a bye week.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris recorded one tackle in the 49ers' 9-0 victory over the Redskins.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Hargreaves and the Bucs had a bye week.

Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic had yet another solid performance this weekend as he racked up 7 tackles (5 solo), including one for loss in the Redskins' 0-9 loss to the 49ers.

Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar had just 1 tackle and 1 PBU in the Redskins' 0-9 loss to the 49ers.

Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins): Reed has been placed on the IR by the Redskins.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.