With that said, below is how each Pro Gator fared during week six of the NFL season.

Jonathan Bullard (Arizona Cardinals): Bullard recorded two tackles and two hits on the quarterback in Arizona’s thrilling victory over the Falcons.

Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton and the Bears had a bye week.

Eddy Pinero (Chicago Bears): Pinero and the Bears had a bye week.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Due to a knee injury, Dunlap did not play in the Bengals' 23-17 loss to the Ravens.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson did not play in the Broncos' 16-0 shutout victory over the Titans. He is currently sidelined with a foot injury.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis manufactured a solid performance on Monday Night Football, totaling seven tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss and one hit on the QB in Detroit's 23-22 loss to the Packers.

Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson and the Colts had a bye week.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan did not receive any snaps in the Jaguars' 13-6 loss to the Saints.

Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray recorded two tackles (one solo) in the Jaguars' 13-6 loss to the Saints.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson did not record any catches in a 31-24 loss to the Texas, but was targeted four times.

Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins did not record any stats in the Chargers' 24-17 loss against the Steelers.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler recorded just one tackle in the Rams' 20-7 loss to the undefeated 49ers.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson recorded a pair of solo tackles in the Saints' 13-6 victory over the Jaguars.

Janoris Jenkins (New York Giants): Jenkins constructed another solid outing, recording three tackles, two pass breakups and one interception. However, it was not enough as the Giants came up short against the Patriots by the score of 35-14.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye had a solid game for the Jets, tallying five tackles and one pass breakup in a 24-22 victory over the Cowboys.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole recorded nine tackles, including eight solo, in his third start of the season. The Jets edged out the Cowboys by the score of 24-22.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden recorded two tackles and one pass breakup in the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Chargers.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris was activated last week and has been playing special teams, but did not record any stats in the 49ers' 20-7 win over the Rams.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Hargreaves racked up five tackles in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers.

Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic extended his streak of solid performances this past weekend, racking up eight tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss in the Redskins' 17-16 victory over the Dolphins.

Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar produced a solid performance for the Redskins as well, recording six tackles, including five solo, one interception and one pass breakup in a 17-16 victory over the Dolphins.

Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins): The Redskins placed Reed on injured reserve this week.

