Below is how each Pro Gator fared during week three of the NFL season, along with the outcome of each game.

With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory wants to keep you updated on how each former Gator is performing with the best of the best.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal recorded four tackles (two solo) before leaving the game late in the 2nd quarter with what is believed to be a torn Achilles. If that is indeed the case, Neal's season will be cut short for the second year in a row after going down with a torn ACL in week one of last year. The Falcons lost 24-27 to the Colts.

Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton had four catches for 20 yards in the Bears' 31-15 win over the Redskins.

Eddy Pinero (Chicago Bears): Pinero went 1-of-2 on his field goals attempts in the Bears' 31-15 win over the Redskins.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap totaled two tackles and two hits on the QB in the Bengals' 21-17 loss to the Bills.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis made his first appearance of the season, finishing with six tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble in the Lions' 27-24 win over the Eagles.

Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson had one tackle in the Colts' 27-24 win over the Falcons.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan had three tackles, one sack and two hits on the QB in the Jaguars' 20-7 victory over the Titans.

Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray did not record any stats in the Jags' Thursday night victory.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson turned in another solid performance this weekend with three catches on four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 33-28.

Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins had another one-tackle week in the Chargers' 27-20 loss to the Texans.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler produced three tackles (two solo) and one pass deflection in the Rams' 20-13 win against the Browns.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone was placed on IR with a shoulder injury after last week's game.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson had another one-tackle performance in the Saints' 33-27 win over the Seahawks.

Janoris Jenkins (New York Giants): Jenkins recorded five tackles and one pass breakup in the Giants' come-from-behind victory against the Bucs.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye recorded six tackles (four solo) in the Jets' 30-14 loss to the Patriots.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole had a big game in the Jets' 30-14 loss to the Patriots, recording 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden had six tackles, including one tackle for loss, in the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the 49ers.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Hargreaves recorded just one tackle in the Bucs' 32-31 loss to the Giants.

Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic constructed another solid performance on Sunday, tallying nine tackles (five solo) in the Redskins' 31-15 loss to the Bears.

Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar sat out yet again due to a knee injury

Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins): Reed has yet to play this year due to a concussion.