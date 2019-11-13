With the NBA's 2019-2020 season underway, GatorsTerritory wants to keep you updated on the weekly performances of former UF basketball players. Chandler Parsons (knee) has yet to take the court thus far, but a trio of players who once donned the orange and blue in Gainesville took the hardwood last week. Check out the story below to see how the former Gators fared in their third week of NBA action. Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Team Result (11/4): Washington Wizards 115, Detroit Pistons 99 Stat line: 22 points on 8-of-17 attempts (1-of-4 on three-pointers) from the field and 5-of-8 on free throws. Also recorded 5 rebounds, 6 assists and a steal in 32 minutes. Team Result (11/6): Washington Wizards 106, Indiana Pacers 121 Stat line: 30 points on 12-of-29 attempts (1-of-12 on three-pointers) from the field and 5-of-5 on free throws. Had 5 rebounds and 5 assists as well in 41 minutes. Team Result (11/8): Washington Wizards 100, Cleveland Cavaliers 113 Stat line: 20 points on 8-of-21 attempts (3-of-9 on three-pointers) from the field and 1-of-2 on free throws. Ended the night with 5 rebounds and 9 assists as well in 39 minutes. Season average through eight games: 26.1 points, 6.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. In those games, Beal is shooting 40.4% from the field, 29.3% from behind the arc and 79.6% from the charity stripe in 35.8 minutes per contest.

Team Result (11/4): Philadelphia 76ers 109, Phoenix Suns 114 Stat line: 32 points on 13-of-20 attempts (5-of-8 on three-pointers) from the field and 1-of-2 on free throws. Collected 5 rebounds, had 4 assists, a block and two steals in 35 minutes. Team Result (11/6): Philadelphia 76ers 104, Utah Jazz 106 Stat line: 7 points on 3-of-14 attempts (1-of-4 on three-pointers) from the field. He had 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block as well in 29 minutes. Team Result (11/8): Philadelphia 76ers 97, Denver Nuggets 100 Stat line: 8 points on 3-of-12 attempts (2-of-7 on three-pointers) from the field and 0-2 on free throws. Also recorded 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and a steal in 31 minutes. Team Result (11/10): Philadelphia 76ers 114, Charlotte Hornets 106 Stat line: 15 points on 7-of-9 attempts (0-of-1 on three-pointers) from the field and 1-1 on free throws. Collected 7 rebounds, dished out 5 assists and recorded a steal in 27 minutes. Season average through nine games: 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. In those games, Horford is shooting 46% from the field, 33.3% from behind the arc and 65% from the charity stripe in 31.4 minutes per contest.

