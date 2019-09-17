With the NFL season now in full swing, GatorsTerritory wants to keep you updated on how the former Gators are performing across the league.

Below is how each Pro Gator fared during week two of the NFL season.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in the Falcons' 24-20 win over the Eagles.

Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton had two catches for five yards in the Bears' 16-14 win over the Broncos.

Eddy Pinero (Chicago Bears): Pinero went 3-of-3, including a 53-yard game winner in the Bears' 16-14 victory vs. the Broncos.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap tallied seven tackles (four solo) and two tackles for loss in a 41-17 loss to the 49ers.

Jarrad Davis (Detriot Lions): Davis has yet to play this year due to an ankle injury

Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson recorded just one tackle on the day, but his biggest play came on fourth down with less than 30 seconds left, preventing AJ Brown from reeling in the game-winning catch.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): In a narrow 13-12 loss to the Texans, Bryan recorded one tackle and two hits on the QB.



Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray recorded two tackles (one solo) in a 13-12 loss to the Texans.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson constructed the best game of his career, reeling in all six of the passes thrown his way for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-10 win against the Raiders.

Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins recorded one tackle in the Chargers' 13-10 loss to the Lions.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler recorded five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss in a 27-9 rematch victory of last year's NFC Championship game.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone had two tackles in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson recorded one tackle in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams.

Janoris Jenkins (New York Giants): Jenkins recorded seven tackles in the Giants' 28-14 loss to the Bills.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye had two tackles and one pass breakup in the Jets' 23-3 loss to the Browns.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole accounted for three tackles and two pass breakups in the Jets' 23-3 loss to the Browns.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden had four tackles in the Steelers' 28-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Hargreaves recorded 12 tackles (11 solo) and one pass breakup. Hargreaves' biggest moment in the game was a tackle on fourth down to seal the deal, resulting in a 20-14 victory.

This also marks the first time in Hargreaves' professional career he recorded double-digit tackles.

Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic tallied seven tackles (four solo) in the Redskins' 31-21 loss to the Cowboys.

Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar missed week two due to a knee injury

Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins): Reed has yet to play this year due to a concussion.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.

