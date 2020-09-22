OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week two of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler had a modest week two, logging two tackles and a half sack in the Falcons' 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal manufactured another solid game, recording seven tackles (six solo) in the Falcons' 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): Powell returned three kicks in the Falcons' 40-39 loss to the Cowboys, averaging 20.7 yards per return.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap recorded three tackles in the Bengals' 35-30 loss to the Browns.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland did not record any stats in the Broncos' 26-21 loss to the Steelers.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson saw his first action of the year, although it was very limited. He recorded one solo tackle in the Broncos' 26-21 loss to the Steelers.

Jeff Driskel (Denver Broncos): Driskel saw his first action of the season due to an injury to Drew Lock. He completed 18-of-34 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. With Locke likely out for a few weeks, Driskel should see a lot more action and have an opportunity to show John Elway and the Broncos what he can do.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis tallied four tackles (three solo), including a tackle for loss, in the Lions' 42-21 loss to the Packers.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Greenard did not record any stats due to being sidelined with an ankle injury.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves recorded two tackles and a pass breakup during the Texans' 33-16 loss to the Ravens.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan had one solo tackle in the Jaguars' 33-30 loss to the Titans.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson constructed another very good performance, recording six tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in the Jaguars' 33-30 loss to the Titans.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson hauled in three catches for 28 yards in the Chiefs' 23-20 overtime win over the Chargers.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend had another solid day punting the football, having trotted out five times for an average of 44.2 yards per punt while downing two of them inside the 20. The Chiefs recorded a 23-20 overtime win over the Chargers.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson hauled in four catches for 45 yards during the Rams' 37-19 win over the Eagles.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): Polite did not record any stats in week two.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone totaled five tackles, including a half tackle for loss, in the Saints' 34-24 loss to the Raiders.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): After a really impressive week one, Gardner-Johnson produced a subpar outing on Monday Night Football, recording just one tackle in the Saints' 34-24 loss to the Raiders.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins tallied five tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup in the Saints' 34-24 loss to the Raiders.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye had another solid performance in week two, as he recorded seven tackles (three solo), a half tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the Jets' 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine saw his first action as a pro, rushing three times for 17 yards in the Jets' 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole racked up six solo tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the Jets' 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Quincy Wilson (New York Jets): Wilson recorded a tackle for loss in the Jets' 31-13 loss to the 49ers before having to exit the game early due to injury.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden recorded one solo tackle, one pass breakup and an interception in the Steelers' 26-21 victory over the Broncos.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris recorded two tackles in the 49ers' 31-13 win over the Jets.

Jordan Reed (San Francisco 49ers): Reed came back in a big way during week two, catching seven passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' 31-13 win over the Jets.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar manufactured a stellar outing in Seattle's 35-30 win over the Patriots, logging five solo tackles, including one for loss, an interception and two pass breakups.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain was targeted just one time but took full advantage of that opportunity by turning in a 21-yard touchdown reception, the first of his career.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic had another solid showing this week, piling up seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Washington’s 30-15 loss to the Cardinals.

