With that said, below is how each Pro Gator fared during week 13 of the NFL season.

With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory wants to keep you updated on how each former Gator is performing on the biggest stage.

Jonathan Bullard (Arizona Cardinals): Bullard had one tackle and a half sack before having to exit the game early due to a hamstring injury. The Cardinals lost to the Rams by the score of 34-7.

Trey Burton (Chicago Bears): Burton is placed on IR with a calf injury.

Eddy Pinero (Chicago Bears): Pinero made his only field goal attempt, along with all three of his extra point attempts. The Bears recorded a 24-20 Thanksgiving victory over the Lions.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap had a monster game against the Jets, racking up seven tackles (six solo), three sacks and a pass deflection in a 22-6 victory.

Antonio Callaway: Callaway was released by the Browns and also hit with a 10-game suspension by the NFL.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson did not play this week due to a concussion.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis manufactured another solid performance, accumulating six tackles (five solo) in the Lions' 24-20 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves logged another solid performance in his second week with the Texans, racking up six tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in Houston’s 28-22 victory over the Patriots.

Quincy Wilson (Indianapolis Colts): Wilson did not record any stats in the Colts' 31-17 loss to the Titans.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Jaguars' 28-11 loss to the Bucs.

Lerentee McCray (Jacksonville Jaguars): McCray was placed on IR with a hamstring injury.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson did not record any stats in the Chiefs' 40-9 win over the Raiders.

Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers): Watkins did not record any stats in the Chargers' 23-20 loss to the Broncos.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): Fowler recorded a pair of tackles, one sack and two pass deflections in the Rams' 34-7 bounce-back win against the Cardinals.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson posted one solo tackle, a pass breakup and his first-career interception in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons.

Janoris Jenkins (New York Giants): Jenkins recorded just one tackle and a pass breakup in the Giants' 31-13 loss to the Packers.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye recorded two tackles in the Jets' 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole posted three solo tackles and a pass breakup before having to leave the game with a head injury.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden tallied two solo tackles, one interception and a pass breakup in the Steelers' 20-13 victory over the Browns.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris logged four tackles and a forced fumble in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Ravens.

Jon Bostic (Washington Redskins): Bostic recorded seven tackles in the Redskins' 29-21 win over the Panthers.

Quinton Dunbar (Washington Redskins): Dunbar constructed another solid performance, amassing five tackles (four solo), including one for loss, and two pass breakups in the Redskins' 29-21 win against the Panthers.

