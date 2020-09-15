Before Ethan White, there was Stewart Reese.

By now, most Florida fans know White’s success story of dropping nearly 60 pounds to start as a freshman after enrolling at 393 pounds.

He’s not the first lineman who transformed his body with the help of UF strength coach Nick Savage and offensive line coach John Hevesy. When both were at Mississippi State in 2016, Reese reported to campus in the same weight range as White.

“Stewart both came to me at about 390-something pounds,” Hevesy recalled Tuesday, “and ended up playing at about 330 within the year. … You saw the same thing from (former MSU lineman) Tyrie Phillips, from Stewart Reese out of high school that I saw in Ethan.

“So you say, ‘Here’s this large body, we just gotta get it down.’ And obviously our strength staff does a great job with that to reform those bodies. … I've had plenty of experience with those big guys to drop their weight and get it out.”

Reese started 33 consecutive games for the Bulldogs, including his entire redshirt freshman season and the first seven games of 2019. He decided to transfer to Florida in May for his final year of eligibility, reuniting with Dan Mullen, Hevesy and Savage.

“He understands what we expect in the program, so that’s not a shock for him. There’s no change there,” Mullen said of adding Reese. “It’s been two years since he has kind of run the system and we’ve tweaked some things, but I think there’s a lot of familiarity and he’s played a lot of football.

“A double-team is a double-team block, you know what I mean? … I think it’s coming back to him pretty quickly, which is great and a little different than a regular grad transfer because it’s a guy who has played in the system before.”