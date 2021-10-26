Transfers eager for Florida-Georgia introduction

Growing up in Columbus, Ohio there was only one rivalry game on Antonio Valentino's mind — Ohio State vs Michigan.

"The Game" as it's known, w a big deal growing up in the shadow of Buckeye Stadium

"We were little kids, I will never forget, if it was like a blue marker next to a yellow marker, I’d be like ‘eww it’s Michigan colors’ that type of stuff," Valentino said of the rivalry.

It took attending a Florida-Georgia softball game in 2020 for Valentino to get his first taste of the Florida-Georgia rivalry.

"Justin Fields’ sister hit like a home run. And then they started doing a little ‘U-G-A, U-G-A’ I’m like ‘Ahh I get it, I can see why it’s a lot of animosity between these teams. Florida and Georgia, you know they share a border."

Florida and Georgia are certainly rivals on the softball diamond and that matchup he was in the stands for was for a ticket to Oklahoma City and the College World Series but he's in for a totally new experience this Saturday. The hate between Florida and Georgia runs deep and is truly expressed on the football field.

It starts on Wednesday when RV lots open and fans flock in for their annual World's Largest Cocktail Party pilgrimage. For the players, the trip to Jacksonville starts Friday but it really begins Saturday when they crest the Hart bridge and see the sea of people in orange/blue, red, and black. It will be a new experience for the Big 10 transplant who grew up cheering for Jim Tressell's Buckeyes.

His friend and former Auburn defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk has his own experience against Georgia.

Auburn and Georgia play in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. The Tigers and Dawgs first played each other in 1892, and the rivalry has been renewed annually since 1944 for a total of 127 games (including 2021).

Despite having played in that contest and not having had the opportunity to play Georgia as a Gator, Newkirk thinks this game will be bigger than the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry.

“I honestly think the rivalry here with the Gators is even bigger than it was with Auburn," he said Monday night. "Because at Auburn, Alabama is our biggest rivalry, so I know here, it’s super big.”

The season hasn't gone the way anyone in Gainesville has expected but Saturday's game is a rare opportunity for the Gators to square off against the No.1 team in the country for the second time this season, the first time that has happened in Florida football history.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge," Valentino said. "It's part of why I came to the SEC, came to the University of Florida, to prove that, you know, I can play with the best of the best, and, you know, in a league full of teams that love to run the ball. So you know we’re definitely excited to go out there and play against great competition."