Another Gator is Mobile bound.

Quarterback Kyle Trask became the latest Florida player to accept his invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl. He joins wide receiver Trevon Grimes, linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety Shawn Davis Jr.

Trask took the lead in the Heisman race last Saturday with his six-touchdown performance against Arkansas, breaking Tua Tagovailoa’s SEC record (27) for the most touchdown passes through the first six games of a season.

Among all Heisman Trophy-winning QBs since 1990, his 28 touchdowns and 2,171 passing yards through six games would trail only Lamar Jackson (30 in 2016 — 15 rushing, 15 passing) for the most total touchdowns and Ty Detmer (2,513 yards) for the most passing yards.

UF coach Dan Mullen has been most impressed by Trask's operation of his offense.

"The great thing with him, and a big part of the quarterback position is how fast you can process that information," Mullen said of Trask on Monday. "I think he’s done a really good job of understanding the offense, understanding how the defense is going to play, understanding how he’s going to attack that type of defense and processing it all really fast to get through all the different reads and get the ball to where it needs to go.”

The Gators sent five players to Mobile, Ala., last year in Tyrie Cleveland, Jonathan Greenard, Van Jefferson, Lamical Perine and Jabari Zuniga, all of whom got drafted.