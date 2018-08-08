GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Kyle Trask has often seen his chances dismissed.

The quarterback has yet to throw a pass in a college game and did not start for his high school team - which makes many ignore Trask's chances at securing the starting spot at Florida.

However, the Texas native is not a stranger to these criticisms.

"I try to think about what I can do to the best of ability," explained Trask. "I've always viewed myself as an underdog, even in high school. So I've always had that mindset, and I feel like that has prepared me to take that next step."

On Tuesday, quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson reaffirmed what head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday, no signal caller has stepped up enough to be named the starter.

"It's close," said Johnson.

In the first few practices of fall camp, Trask has made some early impressions. On Friday, Mullen called Trask's six-yard completion on a check-down as the play of the day.

"He preaches it's not the big play," explained Trask. "If you want to be consistent at quarterback you have to be willing to take the defense gives you. And I think that that's what he was so happy about when I checked it down."

According to Trask, a lot of his progress comes from his workouts this offseason.

"I feel like me and Feleipe [Franks] just made a big focus on timing with the receivers, and I feel like that's showing right now," said Trask. "I feel like I've done good. Trying to keep on working on things like the accuracy and continuing to get the offense down to a T."

“He’s worked hard," said Johnson. "He’s put himself in a position in terms of working with [Strength and Conditioning] Coach [Nick] Savage and getting his body ready to go and preparing in terms of him being ready to go from the jump."

Trask's teammates see the change.

"I just think Trask is really smart," said wide receiver Freddie Swain. "He knows what is going on and he is calm with it and you can feel it"

“On offense you have to try and protect the ball," said wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland. "If they’re not open, don’t try and force anything. Kyle Trask was making the good decisions checking it down and making his reads.”

"I feel a lot more confident," added Trask. "Coach Mullen and his staff, they've worked a lot with, worked with us a lot to make sure we know the plays like very well. It's, to me it was a pretty easy system to learn, so just that aspect of it I'm very confident in the offense."

“I would say it’s this type of offense," said Cleveland about why Trask looks confident under the new staff. "You know in high school he ran this type of offense and he feels more comfortable with this system. So that’s why I think his confidence is so high.”

Although the spread offense is familiar to Trask, the signal caller does have one thing he needs to overcome, his lack of starting experience.

"The whole key I talk about with the development of the quarterbacks, those guys are going to make mistakes. We have to be mature enough as a group to not make the same mistake twice," said Johnson. "As a group we have to really, really watch what the other guy’s doing and learn from their mistakes so when we get that same opportunity we’re not double coaching."

Red-shirt Feleipe Franks has had the benefit of one season taking reps under center as the starter last season-that opportunity allowed Franks to take control of the huddle and lead his men in game time situations.

"Leadership I think is something that it kind of just comes with as time," said Trask. "You hang out with more and more guys, get to know them better. I feel like as I've been here I've gotten a better leader year by year. I've been here, this is my third year now. I feel like I'm someone that the offense can look to because I've been studying my plays a lot."

"To me the biggest thing, and we talk to all the quarterbacks about this, is that they need to lead through their personality," explained Florida's quarterback coach. "It's not a deal where I'm going to be a leader and I'm going to YouTube Ray Lewis speeches and go recite those verbatim to the team. It has to be very organic.

"He [Trask] has a great personality, people like him. He is likable," added Johnson. "Now it's about coming out and executing and putting people in position so they can highlight their talents as well."

With Mullen hoping to name a starter by the end of fall camp, Trask understands the qualities he needs to show the staff so he may win the job.

"All the quarterbacks, we're great athletes," said Trask about the race. "We have big arms, but at the end of the day it's going to be who can be the most consistent and move the ball down the field best."