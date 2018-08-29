GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football has their man under center for the opener. Feleipe Franks was Dan Mullen's choice and now Gator Nation as well as the team itself are moving forward from the decision.

According to the Florida head coach, Trask has handled it well.

"Kyle's been fantastic in practice," Mullen said on his SEC teleconference call. "I think one of the things that we talk about is the development of our guys. They all still have so much development to do that I think he really understands that. He's done a great job of working every day. How we set up our practice our twos still get a bunch of reps."

"Just congrats," said Feleipe Franks about his conversation with Trask after the quarterbacks were informed. "Kyle's a really good person. He's always going to be ready if something were to happen. Kyle's a hard worker and he's going to be ready if his time comes."

Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson have said several times that the quarterback race was close. This could very well mean that Franks does not have a long leash.

Trask could very well be one play away from seeing game time - whether it by injury or design.

"He's out there trying to immerse himself in the gameplan, understand he's one snap away from being out there on the field and he's got to be ready for that opportunity when it comes and be ready to lead the team," Mullen said. "Not just for himself, but to really be prepared to help the team win. I think the quarterbacks overall have done a nice job."

Although Mullen has decided on Franks, he expects the quarterbacks to continue to grow.

"They've learned our offense playing against one defense," said Mullen. "Now they're getting to see how the offense works as you apply it to a specific game plan. I think that's a learning curve for all the quarterbacks right now as well."

"I met with them the other day, all of them have a lot more development ahead of them," added Mullen about the signal callers. "I sat down with each of the quarterbacks and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a long way to go. Instill our development of where I expect you to be.’ The great quarterbacks are always getting better. You’re looking at three guys in the quarterback room that have really had an offense they learned it in spring and the fall camp only. It’s not the third, fourth, fifth time.

"A lot of times you look at quarterbacks and say, ‘Hey, they’ve had three springs and three falls and now they’re going to be the starter. These guys are all want. They’re still a long way to go in all their futures. It came down to just watching what Feleipe can do within the offense right now, where they’re all at in their development stages. He gives the best chance to win.”