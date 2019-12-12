Trask, Henderson Named Lombardi Award Semifinalists
The post season honors keep rolling in for the Gators.
Quarterback Kyle Trask, along side fellow Gator, corner CJ Henderson, are named semifinalists for the Lombardi Honors Award.
It is no surprise that Trask makes another shortlist this year, after coming in and stepping up for Dan Mullen when Feleipe Franks went down with an injury. Trask has amassed 2,636 passing yards, throwing for 24 touchdowns, completing 67.6% of his passes, throwing just six interceptions, and rushing for three touchdowns. The Texan has thrown for over 275 yards on five occasions.
Meanwhile, Henderson could be on his way to a first round draft pick. The South Florida native has totaled 33 tackles (26 solo), including 3.0 tackles for a total loss and a sack on the season. The corner leads the Gators in pass breakups, with 11 on the year, while ranking fourth among the SEC in passes defended. Henderson is also a semifinalist for this year’s Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.
This award rewards a players performance and leadership on the field an off regardless of position. The winner will be announced at halftime of the national championship game on Mon., Jan. 13.
Only Florida, Utah and Georgia have multiple athletes on the list.
There are 21 total semi-finalists:
Quarterbacks
Joe Burrow, LSU
Justin Hebert, Oregon
Tyler Huntley, Utah
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
Malcolm Perry, Navy
Kyle Trask, Florida
Running Backs
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Receivers
Cee Dee Lamb, Oklahoma
Michael Pittman Jr., Southern Cal
Offensive Linemen
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Defensive Linemen
Bradlee Anae, Utah
Derek Brown, Auburn
Raekwon Davis, Alabama
AJ Espenese, Iowa
Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
Chase Young, Ohio State
Linebackers
Evan Weaver, Cal - Berkeley
Defensive Backs
CJ Henderson, Florida
Kickers
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia