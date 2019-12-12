The post season honors keep rolling in for the Gators.

Quarterback Kyle Trask, along side fellow Gator, corner CJ Henderson, are named semifinalists for the Lombardi Honors Award.

It is no surprise that Trask makes another shortlist this year, after coming in and stepping up for Dan Mullen when Feleipe Franks went down with an injury. Trask has amassed 2,636 passing yards, throwing for 24 touchdowns, completing 67.6% of his passes, throwing just six interceptions, and rushing for three touchdowns. The Texan has thrown for over 275 yards on five occasions.

Meanwhile, Henderson could be on his way to a first round draft pick. The South Florida native has totaled 33 tackles (26 solo), including 3.0 tackles for a total loss and a sack on the season. The corner leads the Gators in pass breakups, with 11 on the year, while ranking fourth among the SEC in passes defended. Henderson is also a semifinalist for this year’s Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

This award rewards a players performance and leadership on the field an off regardless of position. The winner will be announced at halftime of the national championship game on Mon., Jan. 13.

Only Florida, Utah and Georgia have multiple athletes on the list.

There are 21 total semi-finalists:

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, LSU

Justin Hebert, Oregon

Tyler Huntley, Utah

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Malcolm Perry, Navy

Kyle Trask, Florida





Running Backs

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin





Receivers

Cee Dee Lamb, Oklahoma

Michael Pittman Jr., Southern Cal





Offensive Linemen

Andrew Thomas, Georgia





Defensive Linemen

Bradlee Anae, Utah

Derek Brown, Auburn

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

AJ Espenese, Iowa

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

Chase Young, Ohio State





Linebackers

Evan Weaver, Cal - Berkeley





Defensive Backs

CJ Henderson, Florida





Kickers

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia