For the second week in a row, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Trask threw for 356 yards and a career-high six touchdowns on 23-of-29 passing in UF’s 63-35 win over Arkansas on Saturday. He became the first Gators QB in school history with six TD passes in multiple games in a season and set the SEC record for most passing scores through six games (28).

“He’s playing at a really, really high level. He’s having a great year," Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said of Trask on Monday night. "It’s really no surprise when you’re around him every day and see the work effort. You see how much time and effort he puts into being a great player. He takes care of his body. He does everything exactly how you want it done. It’s really no surprise that he’s had such a tremendous year.”

After consecutive games with a pick-six, Trask committed zero turnovers against a Razorbacks defense which entered the game with the No. 3 turnover margin (+8) and had the No. 24 passing efficiency defense in the country. He led the Gators to their first 60-point game against an SEC opponent since a 63-5 win over Kentucky in 2008.

Trask was also named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, a Manning Award Star of the Week, the CFPA National Performer of the Week and earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list for his performance Saturday.