GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The quarterback competition is without a doubt the biggest story for the Florida Gators this offseason. Both Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask have shown the ability to lead this team throughout practices.

Dan Mullen is set to name a starter prior to the first game of the season, and will roll with whomever he chooses from that point on.

With a competition at the most important position on the field though, and the pressure of being the definitive guy it can be hard not to think about it.

However, both Trask and Franks just try to focus on what they can control and tune everything else out.

“At the end of the day that’s an upstairs decision,” Trask said. “I’m going to try to do what I can do to the best of my ability.”

Both quarterbacks have shown flashes, however, neither has shown consistency. Thus with such a close race, it is impossible to completely tune it out.

“Not any time in particular,” Trask said when, asked if he allows himself to think about it. “It’s just a competition.

“You know it’s there, obviously. We’re human. You just try not to think about it and just focus on getting better every single day, go out compete with your buddies.”

Trask has not seen the field in a real game since he arrived at Florida. In 2016 he redshirted, and last season he was out the entire year with a foot injury.

Now healthy and ready to step on the field, Trask has put in a lot of work this offseason and in fall camp.

“I feel like I’ve had one of the best camps of my career here,” Trask said. “I’ve been locked in the whole time. Really I feel like I’ve made little improvements every day.”

Both quarterbacks do different things well.

Franks has one of the strongest arms in the country and throws a great deep ball; plus his power helps him fit a ball in a tight window.

Trask on the other hand does a good job of making that intermediate throw, and taking what the defense gives him. Franks does have the experience, however, Task has worked extra hard to improve the mental side of his game.

“Just things like at the line of scrimmage making the right calls,” Trask said of what he has improved on.“In the past that’s something, well it’s something I focused on this summer and I feel like it’s something I’ve gotten a lot better at this camp in particular.”

Now that the competition and fall camp are nearing an end and game week is just around the corner, the group is honing in on what they do well in preparation for the start of the season.

“Today I think was practice 17, if I’m not mistaken,” Trask said. “We’ve been running the same plays for a while now and we’ve seen the looks and I feel like we’ve been making a lot better decisions lately.”

Part of that progression is due to the new offense’s simplicity and that has helped in the quarterback’s ability to pick it up.

“They try to keep the verbiage down so it’s easier to remember,” Trask said. "But I would say they’re definitely easier to read things like that.

“The credit goes up stairs," added Trask about the simplicity of the playbook. "The coaches have done a great job of just teaching us the plays and showing us all the looks and what can happen no matter what defense shows up.”

Mullen has kept quiet about who will suit up as the starter against Charleston Southern, however, neither quarterback is letting whats outside of their control affect their game.

It's just outside noise.