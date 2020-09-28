OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Dan Mullen has coached some big names at quarterback throughout his career.

Tim Tebow, of course, Gator Great Chris Leak and NFL veterans Dak Prescott and Alex Smith top the list.

Prior to Saturday, however, Mullen never had a signal caller with six touchdown passes in a game. Florida’s Kyle Trask put himself in a league of his own and kick started his Heisman Trophy campaign.

“I don’t think I’ve had anybody throw for six,” Mullen said. “A lot of the credit goes to him and where he went with the ball, how fast he made those decisions and how to get it to the right player. I think he knows we have a lot of confidence in him throwing the ball. It does say a lot about him. I’ve had some pretty good quarterbacks over the years, so that’s pretty unique deal.”

Trask finished with 416 yards and connected on 30-of-42 attempts in Florida's 51-35 win, completing passes to 11 different receivers. He became the sixth Gators quarterback to throw for six touchdowns and was one score shy of the single-game school record.

When informed about the significance of his TD total in relation to Mullen’s past quarterbacks, Trask brushed it off.

“That’s a cool stat and all,” he said, “but I was just trying to play one play at a time and make the right decision in the moment.

“There’s still a few things that I want to get cleaned up. There were a couple of throws I could have done something else with.”

Mullen said he went over the Ole Miss film with Trask and identified areas where he can improve. Both brought up his incomplete pass to Trent Whittemore on the corner route in the end one, which was thrown “a half-second” too late according to Trask.

“If he would’ve thrown that ball a little quicker to Trent Whittemore, he would have had seven,” Mullen said. “There’s a lot of things he can get better at. If he likes the attention and he likes his name being on the ticker of ESPN, then keep doing what he’s doing. If he doesn’t, go out and throw three picks, they won’t talk about him anymore. I don’t know, that’s kind of my take on it.

“I think he understands and respects the position he’s in and doesn’t take it for granted. I don’t know that he’s going to have six touchdown passes every week. It’d be great if he does. But I think most important to him is he’s doing his job managing the game, making good decisions, putting us in the right plays, getting the ball out of his hands fasters and being accurate. That’s the stuff that he worries about.”

Trask is already being discussed as a Heisman candidate and was named the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of Week 4. How does No. 11 maintain his focus and stay grounded with that kind of recognition?

“I would just have to say it’s probably just how I was raised, to not really give into anything until it's actually finished,” Trask said. “Our goal for that week was to go 1-0 and we did it. Now we're trying to go 1-0 again this week.

“At the end of the day, our goal was just to get the win. That's all I care about. I don't care if I had zero touchdown passes. I'm just trying to get a number in that win column.”