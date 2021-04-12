GatorsTerritory - Trask, Pitts to be featured on ESPN

Kyle Pitts and Kyle Trask will be featured during ESPN's pre-draft coverage in the coming weeks.

Pitts is being featured on "Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL." It's a series produced by NFL Films. The show follows the soon-to-be NFL rookies through their final days in college football, to their hometowns, their Pro Days, and through the NFL Draft. Pitts had the NFL Films crew with him while he was training for Pro Day, at his All-American plaque unveiling, the Thorpe Award ceremony, and the days and weeks after leading up to the draft. Pitts is one of four players selected to be featured on the show. Hey Rookie is slated to air four consecutive weeks (April 13, 20, 27, and May 5) and will follow Pitts, Fields, Penn State’s Micah Parson, and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn.

Trask will be featured on a new series that ESPN is producing with former Ohio State quarterback and College GameDay host, Kirk Herbstreit, called "QB21."

The show will dive into each prospect’s journey leading up to this year’s NFL Draft and will prompt them to open up about their lives on and off the field.

The theme for Trask’s episode will focus on his journey from a high school back up to a multi-year starter for the Gators, and it will air Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2.