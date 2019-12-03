Kyle Trask continues to receive some respect after his impressive debut season under center.

The redshirt junior received Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award honorable mention recognition for his performance in Florida's 40-17 win over in-stare rival Florida State last weekend. The Texan threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Noles - making it the third game this season that the signal caller has broken the 300 passing mark. He is just the fifth Gator to pass the 300 plus mark three times in a season; Trask joins Danny Wuerffel and Rex Grossman as the only quarterback to do so since 1996.

Trask is now 213-for-315 (67.6%) for 2,636 yards and 24 passing touchdowns since taking over for the injured Feleipe Franks in the fourth quarter of the Kentucky game.

This is his fourth honorable mention this season. He is also a semi-finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.