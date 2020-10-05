OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask returns Saturday to his home state of Texas, where he will play on the field he was named after.

His parents both attended Texas A&M, so he grew up an Aggies fan.

“I was definitely raised to hate the Longhorns,” Trask said. “I would say, probably like, over 50 percent of my entire family probably went to college at A&M."

His father, Micheal Trask, and mother, Melissa Charba, both attended the school in the late 1980’s. When they welcomed their second son on March 6, 1998, his first name came from A&M’s football stadium.

“My mom and dad were Aggies, so they named me after Kyle Field,” Trask revealed Monday. “My whole family is full of Aggies.”

You can imagine their reaction when this matchup was scheduled on Aug. 7. Trask expects to have a host of family members in the stands Saturday at noon.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” he said. “I’m definitely going to have to get a lot of tickets for this week for a lot of family making the drive up there. It will just be an exciting time to play against a team that I grew up watching.”

Trask said he didn’t have a favorite A&M player because he was more into the NFL as a kid. During his recruiting process, he said the Aggies never contacted him and already had a quarterback committed in his class.

Despite his family’s fandom, this weekend will be Trask’s first time in College Station for an actual game.

“Never actually went to a real game. The only one I can remember, I went to Johnny Manziel’s spring game his senior year, but that was about it,” Trask recalled. “It’ll be a cool time. But I’m just going to be worried about us and going to Kyle Field and getting a win.”