Emory Jones has had a front-row seat to Kyle Trask’s ascension at Florida.

And despite Trask being the star of the show, Jones hasn’t left the building. He’s supported his teammate from the sidelines, waiting for his opportunity to take center stage.

Trask’s journey from two-star quarterback and career backup to SEC record holder and Heisman Trophy frontrunner has taught Jones a lesson in patience.

“Yeah, most definitely,” he said. “I definitely look at him and the path that he’s taken, had to go through. He’s done nothing but just help me because it kept me confident, just seeing the things that he does and how he handles his business week in and week out. It just keeps me motivated. It keeps me looking forward and I can’t wait until it’s my turn.”

That turn was expected to come after Feleipe Franks, but Trask took over instead following his season-ending injury last year against Kentucky. By that time, Jones said he had already processed the fact that Trask was next in line and his wait would be even longer.

However, that development didn’t deter Jones.

“Honestly, those things went through my head before,” Jones said when asked if he considered transferring, “but I mean, just seeing how he handles his business keeps me motivated because I just see how much he’s grown over the years. And I see myself still like growing and getting better every day. So I just wait for my time, being patient.”

Jones also must be ready at all times. Despite his backup role, he’s been used in each of his three seasons with the Gators and has scored 12 career touchdowns with 901 total yards (481 passing, 420 rushing).

Though Jones often runs scripted plays or specific packages, UF coach Dan Mullen keeps him in the dark on when he’ll play.

“It’s crazy,” Jones said. “because like these three years I never know when I’m going to go into a game. I’ve just always got to be ready. Last year against LSU, I didn't have my helmet with me when he called me into the game. From that time on, I always have my helmet with me, my feet ready to go because I never know when he is going to call me in.

“Coach Mullen really put that in me early. The first four games that I could play my redshirt year, he told me he would never tell me the games I would play in. So that was kind of like telling me, just make sure that I'm ready any time my number is called. … I’m kind of used to it now. It doesn't really faze me. I'm always ready on the sideline to go.”

Jones checked in last Saturday against Vanderbilt and finished off a 99-yard drive with his 30-yard touchdown to Kemore Gamble. That pass prevented Trask from extending his streak of consecutive games with four TDs, but you’d have no idea based on Trask’s celebration with Jones after the play.

“He was all happy for me to go in the game and do my thing,” Jones said of Trask. “It’s never about any stats or anything like that with Coach Mullen or Kyle. I mean, Kyle was happy as ever when I went in there and threw that touchdown. I don’t think he ever thought about that (streak), honestly.”

Jones’ pass to Gamble was his second touchdown in as many games, and he now has seven passing scores in his career. The former Rivals100 recruit has been featured as a dual-threat quarterback in Mullen’s offense, but he’s looking forward to airing it out once Trask leaves.

“Obviously I bring like a running attribute, but I don't think anybody's really actually seen me throw the ball a lot. I feel like that will surprise some people, honestly,” Jones said. “I’m just waiting for that opportunity to have that. I just feel like it’s going to be hard for a lot of defenses to stop my running ability, throwing the ball, our running back and our receivers that we have. I just feel like it's going hard for anybody to stop that.”

Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is looking forward to dialing up more plays for Jones, who has improved his completion percentage (75.0) and quarterback rating (181.9) considerably this season. He’s also added weight, bulking up from 198 pounds last year to 212 now.

“I can’t say enough about Emory Jones,” Johnson said. “He’s a fantastic young man. He’s super intelligent, very dynamic as a player and every time he’s had an opportunity to get in the game he’s been prepared and played well. I think those two obviously play well off of each other.

“Kyle’s a great example of being ready when your number’s called. When you have that type of testimony in your own position room, I think it adds a ton of value. Emory’s very smart. He understands that he’s a much better player than he was when he first got here, and he’s continuing to improve.”