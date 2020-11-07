Kyle Trask had a performance for the ages against the SEC's top-ranked defense Saturday, rewriting the league and school record books to cement his case for the Heisman Trophy.

He bounced back from a second-quarter interception to throw four touchdowns, all in the first half, becoming the first quarterback in SEC history to throw four-plus TDs in five straight games. Trask completed 30 of 43 pass attempts for a career-high 474 yards, the most by a Gators QB in a regular season game and eight yards shy of Tim Tebow single-game school record.

“I mean, it’s cool and all, but at the same time, that’s just a reflection of how this offense is working," Trask said after the 44-21 win. "The O-line is playing great, they are communicating very well. They’re picking up all sorts of blitzes and the receivers are doing a great job of being on the same page with me and finding the holes in the defense. That just represents how well this offense is working right now.”

Trask broke Kerwin's Bell school record for passing yards against Georgia (408 in 1985) before the end of the third quarter and joins Danny Wuerffel (four) and Rex Grossman (two) as the only UF quarterbacks with multiple 400-yard games in a career. His 474 yards were the most allowed by a Georgia defense since 2000, setting a new low for UGA coach Kirby Smart.

"It means so much," Trask said of beating the Bullodgs. "Having that losing streak that we had with them the past couple years, it just means the world to this team to finally get over that hump and get a win against this very good, and well-coached Georgia team. I just can't be more proud of our guys right now."

The No. 5 Bulldogs came into the game ranked first in the SEC in six defensive categories and third in passing defense. Trask's record-setting performance against Smart's stout unit could make him as the Heisman front-runner with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence missing his second straight game Saturday.

"There’s a lot of politics and stuff that goes into that. I’m not going to get into that," Trask said when asked if he should be a candidate. "I’m just trying to execute the game plan and do my job."