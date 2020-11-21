GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask broke another SEC record Saturday.

With his 30th touchdown pass of the season late in the second quarter, Trask surpassed LSU's Joe Burrow (29) and Kentucky's Tim Couch (29) for the most TDs through seven games.

His 34-yard pass to Trevon Grimes gave the Gators a 17-10 lead with less than a minute left before the break. It was the second score of the game for Trask, who threw a 27-yard touchdown to Kadarius Toney on UF's opening drive and had 193 yards passing at the half.

Trask tossed touchdown No. 3 to Kemore Gamble in the third quarter and had the 10th 300-yard game of his career, finishing with 383 yards on 26-of-35 passing in Florida's 38-17 win at Vanderbilt.

His six TDs last week against Arkansas brought his season total to 28, which put him ahead of Burrow (25) and record-holder Tua Tagovailoa (27) for the most passing scores through the first six games.