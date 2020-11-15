The night was all about Feleipe Franks, but Kyle Trask stole the show.

Florida’s former quarterback dominated the storylines this week, and yet, the current UF signal caller grabbed all the headlines Saturday in a 63-35 win over Arkansas.

After becoming the first QB in SEC history with four-plus touchdowns in five straight games, Trask rewrote the record books again. His six TDs brought his season total to 28, surpassing record-holder Tua Tagovailoa (27) and Joe Burrow (25) for the most passing scores through the first six games.

Not bad company.

Trask also became the first Gators quarterback to throw six touchdowns in multiple games in a season. And he did it Saturday without star tight end Kyle Pitts, who will also miss the Vanderbilt game following nose surgery.

“You’re down Kyle Pitts, great playmaker, but [Kemore] Gamble and [Keon] Zipperer step up and have really good games,” UF coach Dan Mullen said. “The wideouts did a really nice job and Kyle Trask did a really good job distributing the ball, not getting panicky, taking what they were going to give us all night.”

Trask finished with 356 yards on 23 of 29 passing and outperformed Franks, who threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Both went to wide receiver Mike Woods for 47 yards and 82 yards, a career long.

Franks embraced Mullen and Trask after the game, followed by a swarm of former teammates and staff members.

“I spent so many years with both of those guys, and to see Kyle flourishing and Coach Mullen flourishing and him giving me words of encouragement, that was awesome. To have that makes me feel good,” Franks said. “That relationship is not something that’s there two to three years. You create those bonds, and it’s there lifelong.”